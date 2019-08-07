Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 6

Zachary J. Burgess, 29, at large in Washington C.H., probation holder, resisting arrest (second-degree misdemeanor), obstructing official business (second-degree misdemeanor).

Male, 17, Washington C.H., speed 46/25.

Heidi Adkins, 39, 1104 E. Temple St., domestic violence.

Harry T. Armstrong III, 28, at large in Washington C.H., Washington Police Department warrant for assault.

William Campbell, 49, 151 S. Fayette St., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Clifford D. Morris, 33, at large in Washington C.H., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Nicole R. Hatfield, 45, 223 N. Fayette St., assault.

Aug. 5

Wayne M. Lovely, 45, 511 E. Temple St., domestic violence (first-degree misdemeanor).

Mindy S. Dewitt, 47, 430 Second St., domestic violence (first-degree misdemeanor), assault (first-degree misdemeanor).

Aug. 4

William L. Dillon, 35, 114 E. Circle Ave., bench warrant – criminal damaging, bench warrant – criminal trespass.