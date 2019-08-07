Travel & Tourism Bureau offers grant assistance for tourism, recreational projects

Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau is now accepting applications for the 2020 Tourism Assistance Grant (TAG) Program. Funds are available to nonprofit and local community organizations to benefit Fayette County recreational and tourism activities.

To be eligible for consideration, the applicant requesting funding must have a project that has the probability of increasing tourism and/or recreational activity in Fayette County. The project must demonstrate stability and generate public awareness. The applicant for grant assistance must also be working to raise other funds. The maximum grant amount available annually, per project, is $5,000.

“The annual tourism grant program is an important opportunity to help local organizations and initiatives grow and raise awareness about their offerings in order to bring new and repeat visitors to Fayette County,” said Stephanie Dunham, executive director at Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau.

Applications are available on the bureau’s website at www.fayettecountyohio.com/tourism-assistance-grant/ or by calling (740) 335.8008. The deadline for submission of applications is Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at 4 p.m. Grant applications will be reviewed by the Fayette County Travel & Tourism Board and result letters will be mailed to all applicants by Oct. 31, 2019. The funds awarded will be available Jan. 1, 2020.

Questions regarding the grant program should be directed to Stephanie Dunham, executive director at stephanie@fayettecountyohio.com or (740) 335.8008.

The mission of the Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau is to function as an informational organization to promote the historical significance, points of interest, and activities for travel, tourism and the hospitality industry in Fayette County.