Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Aug. 6

Probation Violation/Resisting Arrest/Obstructing Official Business: At 7:08 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Rawling Street in reference to a suspicious male sleeping on private property. Officers made contact with Zachary Burgess, who was arrested on a probation violation. While being arrested, he resisted and was later secured in a police cruiser. Burgess was charged accordingly.

Theft: At 11:20 a.m., Dustin Follrod reported that unknown persons stole an item from inside of his residence. A theft report was completed.

Domestic Violence: At 2:14 p.m., a woman reported she was physically assaulted by Heidi Adkins while at their residence. Adkins was arrested for domestic violence.

Criminal Damaging: At 3:57 p.m., Anthony Hal reported that sometime overnight, an unknown person damaged his vehicle tires. A criminal damaging report was completed.

Assault: At 8:34 p.m., a woman reported that while attempting to help Nicole Hatfield back to her residence, Hatfield assaulted her. She was arrested for assault.

Aug. 5

Passing Bad Checks: At 9:23 a.m., an employee of the Eagles Lodge reported that a known offender, Robert Workman, has been giving them bad checks since July 9.

Domestic Violence: At 6:26 p.m., a woman reported that she was assaulted by her live-in boyfriend, Wayne Lovely. Lovely was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Domestic Violence/Assault: At 7:54 p.m., Mindy Dewitt was arrested for domestic violence and assault after officers responded to her residence and learned that she had assaulted her live-in boyfriend and another female in the house.