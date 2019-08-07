Variety of sweetcorn available at Wednesday Market

Sweet Corn dominates!

A variety of sweetcorn can be purchased today at the Fayette County Farmers Market! This venue operates weekly on Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. in the TSC parking lot at 1650 Columbus Ave. in Washington C.H.

The following list of vendors have indicated they plan on selling this Wednesday (and provided their product list), others may be present also.

King Farms (Jeff & Sandi King): white sweet corn , bi-color corn, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, zucchini, yellow squash, Yukon gold potatoes.

B.Y.E Gardens (Brian and Elaine Yoder): tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, cabbage, candy onions, bell peppers, garden salsa hot peppers, green beans (very limited amount), cantaloupe, watermelon, Nirvana bi-color sweet corn and Eden white sweet corn.

This and That (Mary Ford): many new goose dresses, new hematite bracelets, adult bibs, pineapple banana bread, peanut butter fudge, cookies, pineapple upside down cake, peach desserts and much more.

