Wine and Art Walk to be held downtown Saturday

A “wine walk” will be taking place in downtown Washington Court House in conjunction with Art on the Square this Saturday, Aug. 10 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Local artists will be coming together to individually paint on 4-by-4 plywood canvases and then display them downtown.

At the same time, a wine walk will be occurring so participants can enjoy a drink, the art and shopping simultaneously.

Each ticket equates to 10 wine tickets and 10 food tickets. The wine tickets can be turned in for a sample from one of the various Ohio vineyards that will be set up throughout different shops in the downtown area.

The food tickets can be turned in for food items that will also be spread throughout the businesses. Live music will be provided during the event.

Tickets can be purchased online with a service fee or at the City of Washington Administration Building.

Those who do participate in the tastings must be 21-years-old or older and present a valid ID during check-in.

Check-in begins at 2:30 p.m. The first 25 guests to check in will receive a goody bag. One of those bags will include a $100 shopping spree at select downtown businesses.

Tickets and the valid ID can be brought to the information booth, which will be situated on the courthouse lawn. This is where a map, wristband, commemorative wine glass (for advance ticket purchasers), the 10 tasting tickets, the 10 food tasting tickets and entry into a drawing will be given out.

According to Washington Court House City Council member Kendra Hernandez, the Carnegie Public Library is sponsoring a display of glassblowing, which will be happening in conjunction with the rest of the event. There will also be special displays from artistic individuals located in different shops.

Hernandez said, “It’s a first-year event so there will be bumps and bruises but I’m very excited about it. I think it’s very different than anything we’re doing.”

For updated information or to purchase tickets, please visit the Facebook page “Wine and Art Walk.”

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

