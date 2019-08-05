Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 4

Jeremy R. York, 39, 520 Third St., non-compliance suspension.

Jamie J. Bowles, 37, at large, Adult Parole Authority warrant.

Lasasha C. Ruggles, 31, 5914 Madison Mills Road, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Christian P. Ruth, 34, at large, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office probation violation warrant, FCSO probation violation warrant, FCSO probation violation warrant.

Joseph Adams, 40, 822 Maple St., theft.

Marilyn L. Elliott, 71, 4464 Hedge Court, Jeffersonville, warrant/theft.

Christina M. Steiner, 40, Frankfort, theft.

Miranda R. Tackett, 29, 25 Jasper Coil Road, Apt. A, non-compliance suspension.

Brooke E. Thomas, 19, 793 Duke Plaza, failure to control.

Aug. 3

Tammy S. Reisinger, 61, 817 Conley Court, speed.

Timothy P. Chaney, 20, 426 Lewis St., left of center.

Robert D. Ryan Jr., 42, 727 Riverbirch Road, domestic.

Aug. 2

Arleana B. Smith, 44, 424 S. Main St., Richland County bench warrant, child support suspension, FRA suspension, traffic control device violation.

Shawn M. Pigot, 43, 1400 Grace St., Apt. N, disorderly by intoxication.