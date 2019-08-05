Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Aug. 4

Criminal Damaging: At 9:07 a.m., James Kemp reported that an unknown offender caused damage to a vehicle by puncturing two tires while it was parked at his residence.

Theft: At 11 a.m., Katlyn Sheehan reported that her cell phone was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked in front of her residence.

Theft: At 1:55 p.m., Joseph Adams was arrested at Walmart when he attempted to leave the store without paying for merchandise.

Theft: At 3:54 p.m., Christina Steiner was arrested at Walmart when she attempted to leave the store without paying for merchandise.

Aug. 3

Theft: At 2:38 p.m., an employee from CVS, located at 1795 Columbus Ave., reported that an unknown female departed the business without paying for merchandise. A report was taken.

Domestic: At 9:14 p.m., officers responded to 727 Riverbirch Road in reference to a domestic violence complaint. Officers arrived and spoke with all parties involved. During the investigation, it was discovered that Robert Ryan Jr. had assaulted a family or household member. Ryan was arrested for domestic violence.

Aug. 2

Intoxicated Person: At 12:10 p.m., officers responded to Duncan’s Express Mart, located at 700 Campbell St., in reference to an intoxicated male. Officers arrived and subsequently arrested Shawn Pigot for disorderly conduct by intoxication.