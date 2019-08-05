Grover inducted into State Fair HOF

Cindi Grover, of Washington C.H., was recently inducted into the Ohio State Fair Hall of Fame at a luncheon held in Kasich Hall on the fairgrounds in Columbus.

Grover was cited for her 51 years of participation as an exhibitor of sheep, swine and Boer goats. During that time period she announced all the swine shows for 20 years and has been the Boer goat announcer for the past 14 years. She also announced the Ohio State Fair Guys and Gals lead classes for three years.

Grover was a 4-H adviser for 16 years and served as a member and secretary of the Fayette County 4-H committee for eight years. She serves on the 4-H Camp Board for eight counties.

The plaque designating her induction was presented to her by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

In her response, Grover said “The best three things in life are: the people that you love, the places you have been, and the memories you have made along the way.”

She illustrated these points with examples from her experiences at the Ohio State Fair.

In total, the Ohio Expositions Commission inducted six members in the Ohio State Fair Hall of Fame.

The other inductees are: Stacey French, Grove City, Ohio (Franklin County); Bill Isler, Prospect, Ohio (Marion County); Ronald Mack, Seville, Ohio (Medina County); Fred Wilkes, Pataskala, Ohio (Licking County); and Jim Zehringer, Fort Recovery, Ohio (Mercer County).

Cindi Grover was recently inducted into the Ohio State Fair Hall of Fame. She is pictured with OSF manager Virgil Strickler following the induction. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_IMG_6943-1.jpg Cindi Grover was recently inducted into the Ohio State Fair Hall of Fame. She is pictured with OSF manager Virgil Strickler following the induction.