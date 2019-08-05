Gas prices dip in South Central Ohio

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is a penny cheaper this week at $2.745 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

In most Great Lakes and Central states, motorists saw prices decrease on the week. Ohio (+4 cents) and Indiana (+1 cent) were two of only five states in the region and country to see gas prices increase on the week.

For a second week, gasoline inventories decreased by nearly one million barrels. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) also reports regional refinery utilization declined from 99% to 95%. While pump prices pushed cheaper on the week, the lower stocks and utilization levels could yield some price fluctuation in the week ahead.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $2.745

Average price during the week of July 29, 2019 $2.754

Average price during the week of August 6, 2018 $2.785

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.836 Athens

$2.837 Chillicothe

$2.674 Columbiana

$2.675 East Liverpool

$2.699 Gallipolis

$2.851 Hillsboro

$2.483 Ironton

$2.875 Jackson

$2.765 Logan

$2.597 Marietta

$2.585 Portsmouth

$2.816 Steubenville

$2.868 Washington Court House

$2.872 Waverly

On the National Front

Today’s national average price for gas is $2.71, which is two cents cheaper than last week, four cents cheaper than last month, and fifteen cents cheaper than this time last year. Prices are cheaper as demand dipped slightly, even though overall demand remains robust. Decreasing prices have become the norm over the past few weeks in America, and barring any outlying factors, this trend may continue throughout the month.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate increased by $1.71 to settle at $55.66. Crude prices mostly decreased last week after President Trump announced new tariffs on imports from China, furthering a trade war between the world’s two largest economies and oil consumers. Market observers are concerned that increasing tariff costs will likely reduce global demand for crude oil. If the trade tensions between the countries continue to increase this week, crude prices will likely decline further.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 79 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members. News releases are available at news.eastcentral.aaa.com. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

National average continues downward trend