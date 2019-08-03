The Latest: Official says at least 15 dead in El Paso attack

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at an El Paso shopping complex (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

A law enforcement official says at least 15 people were killed in the attack at an El Paso shopping center and that the suspect who was taken into custody is 21-year-old Patrick Crusius.

The official was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The official also stresses that the death count is preliminary and that the investigation is still ongoing.

Police say most of the victims of Saturday’s attack appear to have been at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, though they say the mall had also been “secured.”

El Paso hospital say they are treating 22 victims, not including a patient who died after arriving at one of the hospitals.

Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo in Orlando, Florida, contributed to this report.

Authorities say the Walmart in El Paso where a gunman opened fire was packed with back-to-school shoppers.

Sgt. Robert Gomez said at a news conference that anywhere from 1,000 to 3,000 shoppers and about 100 employees were at the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall when Saturday’s attack happened.