Retired teachers celebrate summer

The Fayette County Retired Teachers Association welcomed several newly-retired members from the Washington C.H. and Miami Trace school districts at the annual August evening “picnic,” held in the air-conditioned Grace United Methodist Church fellowship hall but catered by The Willow’s Denny and Kelly. Pictured at the head of the buffet line are (from left) Linda Hiser, FCRTA Membership Committee Chair Karen Bernard, Melody Farmer and Robin Fleak.

Talented Cassandra Furlong, already a retiree after teaching elementary-school physical education for 30 years, provided musical entertainment both before and after the picnic supper. Admiring Cassandra’s lilting tunes and deft touch on the keyboard are (from left) Jean Ann Davis, FCRTA President Dr. Norma Kirby, Alma Litten and Jack DeWeese (a guest of his retired-teacher wife Carolyn).