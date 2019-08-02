Man indicted for sexual battery

A 43-year-old Washington C.H. man has been indicted on four counts of sexual battery after allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old girl on multiple occasions.

Jason M. Roberts, of 747 Eastern Ave., is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $20,000 bond after being served with a grand jury indictment on July 24.

On May 14, a woman and her juvenile daughter reported to the Washington Police Department that the juvenile had been engaged in sexual conduct with Roberts from June 2018 to January 2019. According to police reports, Roberts originally brought up the topic of sex during a fishing trip. The first time there was a sexual encounter was when Roberts allegedly walked in on the girl while she was in the shower.

Roberts was arraigned in Fayette County Common Pleas Court on July 29. All four counts of sexual battery are felonies of the third degree, and Roberts entered a “not guilty” plea on all four counts. The indictment states that the sexual conduct took place between May 1, 2018 and July 31, 2018.

At his arraignment, Roberts filed an affidavit of indigence setting forth assets, earnings and expenses. The court found that Roberts is entitled to the appointment of counsel and appointed Thomas Arrington.

The jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 16 at 8 a.m. in Common Pleas Court.

Roberts accused of having sexual conduct with 16-year-old girl