Altrusa awards 2nd of 3 scholarships

At the August meeting of Altrusa International of Washington C.H., Inc., members met their second $600 scholarship winner: Sammie Arbogast of Washington High School. The recent graduate explained the poignant personal reasons why she plans to attend the University of Cincinnati, working toward a degree in psychology. The funds for this scholarship were earned at the club’s successful garage/bake sale, which has been held the first Saturday in June for at least the past decade at the home of Altrusan Mary Sue Spengler. Pictured are (from left) Altrusa Foundation Treasurer Alice Craig, Sammie Arbogast, Spengler and Altrusa President Elaine Crutcher.

