Bloomingburg Community Day coming soon

The seventh-annual Bloomingburg Community Day Event is scheduled and will feature several activities and attractions.

The event is set for Saturday, Aug. 10 with the opening ceremony scheduled at 11 a.m. and an end time at 6 p.m.

The sixth-annual Bloomingburg Community Day Car Show is being sponsored by Bloomingburg Spring and Wire, Dragin’ Angels and Bennett Brother’s Salvage. It will be happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m with registration beginning at 11 a.m. The first 35 will receive a dash plaque award at 3 p.m. There is a $10 entry fee, goody bags, door prizes and 15 plaques.

Live entertainment will be provided. Imperium Sky will be performing from 1 to 3 p.m. and Bluegrass Ramblers will be performing from 3 to 6 p.m. A tent will be set up for “Karaoke with D” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A community-wide yard sale will be occurring during the event. Also during the event will be a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, a lottery tree, a sucker tree, a guessing jar and Valero.

Raffle prizes include Cincinnati Reds tickets, Columbus Zoo tickets, Kings Island tickets and two kids’ 20-inch bicycles.

There will be a Bloomingburg Community Craft Show on the Town Hall lawn from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is no charge for setup but crafters must have setup completed by 10:30 a.m. If electric is needed, the fee is $10.

Food will be available. Some of the available food includes a fish fry provided by BPM Fire District, baked items provided by the Methodist Church, as well as a rummage and bake sale provided by the Presbyterian Church.

This event is sponsored by several local businesses, and some of the profits will be donated to local charities and The Bloomingburg Ballpark.

For those interested in volunteering or for those with questions, please call Lorie at 740-437-7556 or Tom Harris at 740-606-7102.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_20190724_161253.jpg Courtesy Photo