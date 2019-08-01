Community assists ‘The Willow’ employees

The community has donated $3,485 to a relief fund for employees of The Willow Restaurant following a fire on July 14 that forced the restaurant to close until further notice.

According to the contact for the fund, Ryan Combs, there was an “outpouring of support from the community” after the fire as people wanted to know how they could help.

Combs wrote via email, “Employees losing their means of providing for their families was an immediate concern that we felt needed an actionable plan.”

Ten employees requested assistance last week. Those employees were able to have all of their requests met, explained Combs.

Gift cards utilizing funds from the relief are being distributed to help the employees shop for groceries, school supplies and other needs as they arise. The fund also has the capability to directly pay their utility bills.

“We expect to help 10 additional employees next week,” he wrote.

As previously reported, checks, cash and money orders are being accepted for donations and can be dropped off at local Huntington Banks. They must be payable to: The Willow Employee Relief Fund. The memo section: Huntington Account Ending #10863.

Information on this fund can be found in an online flyer on the “The Willow Restaurant” Facebook page, which states, “All donations will directly benefit the staff, as they strive to maintain a sense of normalcy for their families during this trying time.”

The Willow is located at 203 Glenn Ave. in Washington Court House.

Questions regarding the fund can be emailed to Ryan Combs at WillowReliefFund@gmail.com.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

