Stick-shift lesson with great-grandma

Court House Manor resident Joretta Brunner (L) dropped by the Record-Herald office on Thursday with her great-grandson, Jayden Mitchel. Mitchel had just received his license on Wednesday. Brunner proudly said, “I’m an 88 year-old great-grandma teaching my 16 year-old great-grandson how to drive a stick shift.” When Mitchell was asked if grandma’s teaching him how to drive so he can take her places, he laughed and said, “yes.”

Court House Manor resident Joretta Brunner (L) dropped by the Record-Herald office on Thursday with her great-grandson, Jayden Mitchel. Mitchel had just received his license on Wednesday. Brunner proudly said, “I’m an 88 year-old great-grandma teaching my 16 year-old great-grandson how to drive a stick shift.” When Mitchell was asked if grandma’s teaching him how to drive so he can take her places, he laughed and said, “yes.” https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_20190801_132645.jpg Court House Manor resident Joretta Brunner (L) dropped by the Record-Herald office on Thursday with her great-grandson, Jayden Mitchel. Mitchel had just received his license on Wednesday. Brunner proudly said, “I’m an 88 year-old great-grandma teaching my 16 year-old great-grandson how to drive a stick shift.” When Mitchell was asked if grandma’s teaching him how to drive so he can take her places, he laughed and said, “yes.”