Community helps provide 40 backpacks

“Fill the Backpacks” has concluded with enough money and supplies being donated by the community to provide 40 backpacks for local school children.

Local Steven Armstrong and ERA Martin and Associates of Washington Court House reached out to the community to ask for help with a goal in mind to provide at least 25 kids with backpacks this year.

That goal was surpassed and now 40 backpacks will be going to local children in kindergarten through fourth grade whose families need a little extra help to get supplies for this school year.

The fundraiser initially kicked off with $500 being donated by Armstrong. Then $220 was donated by the community and, according to Armstrong, there were so many items brought in that they were worth “so much more.”

The backpacks are stuffed with pencils, colored pencils, markers, paper, scissors, rulers, dry-erase markers, erasers, tissues, paper towels, Clorox wipes and other items appropriate for the age group.

Armstrong credited Washington High School freshman Zoe Wilson for helping him with “Fill the Backpacks,” including spending one of her Saturdays assisting him with shopping. In one day they were able to purchase two shopping carts full of supplies.

“I am once again overwhelmed by the support and generosity of our community,” Armstrong explained. “Whenever there is a need here, Fayette County people rally to support each other. I’m so proud to be a part of this great community and to witness the amazing things being done here locally.”

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

There were 40 backpacks put together for local school children. Supplies were sorted into the backpacks. Some of the sorters included (L-R) by Steven Armstrong, Ronda Turner, Justin Everhart and Audra Everhart. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_stuffthebackpacksarmstrong.jpg There were 40 backpacks put together for local school children. Supplies were sorted into the backpacks. Some of the sorters included (L-R) by Steven Armstrong, Ronda Turner, Justin Everhart and Audra Everhart. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo

Donations exceed $700 for “Fill the Backpack” effort