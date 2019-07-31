Shelter pups: 13 home, 13 waiting

On Monday the Fayette County Dog Shelter had 26 dogs in-house and 13 of those dogs found their owners or were adopted out by Wednesday afternoon.

“It was a busy week,” said Fayette County Dog Warden Nelson Prater.

According to Prater, having so many dogs in-house at once is irregular. Although the number of dogs they house at once varies, the average is approximately 10 per day.

Prater noted that while he is “not an expert,” an idea as to why the number of dogs increased this month is because of a recent heat wave that spiked temperatures in Fayette County.

“July is always rough though because of the fireworks,” he said.

The shelter’s volunteer program has been growing.

“Over the last several years I’ve worked hard to get people from the community involved,” Prater said.

He explained the shelter can always use more volunteers who are willing to walk the dogs, take dogs to the play yard near the back of the shelter, take pictures of adoptable dogs to keep websites updated, bathe the dogs and essentially help socialize them.

They prefer for volunteers to be able to drive and minors must be accompanied by a guardian. According to Prater, the reason they want volunteers to be capable of driving is so no one is stranded at the shelter if shelter employees have to leave for a call.

There are 13 dogs still available for adoption. Some of these dogs have been waiting to find a home for months. The adoption fee is $80 and includes a spay/neuter, the parvo/ rabies vaccine and this year’s dog license.

As reported previously, most of the dogs are strays so the shelter knows little about the dogs except for what it learns about them during their stay. A good way to approach learning about these dogs is to treat them as if they are all puppies. There is a play yard for the dogs where interested persons can also socialize or bring their pets from home to see how the dogs get along.

Prater said, “We always need help from the community whether it’s volunteers, adoptions or exposure to remind people we are here.”

Find photos of dogs waiting for their “furever” homes inside.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.