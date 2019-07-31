Shelter pups: 13 home, 13 waiting

On Monday the Fayette County Dog Shelter had 26 dogs in-house and 13 of those dogs found their owners or were adopted out by Wednesday afternoon.
“It was a busy week,” said Fayette County Dog Warden Nelson Prater.
According to Prater, having so many dogs in-house at once is irregular. Although the number of dogs they house at once varies, the average is approximately 10 per day.
Prater noted that while he is “not an expert,” an idea as to why the number of dogs increased this month is because of a recent heat wave that spiked temperatures in Fayette County.
“July is always rough though because of the fireworks,” he said.
The shelter’s volunteer program has been growing.
“Over the last several years I’ve worked hard to get people from the community involved,” Prater said.
He explained the shelter can always use more volunteers who are willing to walk the dogs, take dogs to the play yard near the back of the shelter, take pictures of adoptable dogs to keep websites updated, bathe the dogs and essentially help socialize them.
They prefer for volunteers to be able to drive and minors must be accompanied by a guardian. According to Prater, the reason they want volunteers to be capable of driving is so no one is stranded at the shelter if shelter employees have to leave for a call.
There are 13 dogs still available for adoption. Some of these dogs have been waiting to find a home for months. The adoption fee is $80 and includes a spay/neuter, the parvo/ rabies vaccine and this year’s dog license.
As reported previously, most of the dogs are strays so the shelter knows little about the dogs except for what it learns about them during their stay. A good way to approach learning about these dogs is to treat them as if they are all puppies. There is a play yard for the dogs where interested persons can also socialize or bring their pets from home to see how the dogs get along.
Prater said, “We always need help from the community whether it’s volunteers, adoptions or exposure to remind people we are here.”
Find photos of dogs waiting for their “furever” homes inside.
Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.
Holly is a female Pit Bull. She is about 2 years old and is already spayed. XX explained she “does great with people and animals.” Holly was taken into the play yard for a photograph. While waiting she calmly walked around the play yard and walked through a kiddie pool that had been filled with fresh water that morning. Holly followed closely to the humans in the play yard and was ready to accept pets.
Tidus is a neutered pit bull mix, approximately 4 years old, current on DHLPPC.
Capps is a male lab mix who came to the shelter very malnourished. Since being at the shelter Capps has made great improvement and has become a real hit at the kennel. Capps is neutered.
Charlie is a mix breed approximately a year old. He is up to date on his DHLPP, neuter and rabies vaccine. Charlie is a very social dog that would make a great addition to your family.
Daphne is 3 year old female Weimaraner lab cross. She weighs about 50 pounds. She is spayed, current on her DHLPP and Rabies vaccines. Daphne has been at the shelter for over two months.
Gunner is a 3 year old neutered male terrier/beagle mix. Gunner is very social, loves people and other dogs.
Harley is a neutered male current on DHLPPC and rabies. Harley would do best with older children and no cats. He is full of energy and needs more training.
Jordan is a 1 year old neutered mix breed. He is current on his DHLPPC. Jordan loves people, kids, dogs and cats.
Lilly is a 3 year old pit bull. She is current on DHLPPC. Lilly enjoys people, loves to be walked and enjoys time in the play yard. She prefers to be the only pet.
Milton is a 2 year old Shepard mix. He does know some basic commands and loves to entertain the staff and volunteers at the kennel. He is current on his DHLPPC and will be neutered.
Sally is a spay female that weighs around 30 pounds and is about 10 months old. She is learning the ropes of being a socialized pup but will need a patient handler who will continue to work with this sweet girl.
Sam is a neutered male that weighs around 30 pounds and is about 10 months old. He is learning the ropes of being a socialized pup but will need a patient handler who will continue to work with this awesome dude.
Tank is a senior Shepard mix. He is at least 12 years old. Tank does have some hip issues but we are hoping to find a sanctuary or retirement place for this old guy.