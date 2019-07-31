Vendor list for Wednesday market released

The Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market operates weekly 3 to 6 p.m. in the TSC parking lot at 1650 Columbus Ave. in Washington C.H.

The following list of vendors have indicated they plan on selling today (and provided their product list), others may be present also.

King Farms (Jeff & Sandi King): super sweet white corn , Yukon and red potatoes, yellow and green zucchini, yellow squash, hot and sweet peppers.

Chilcote Farm (Bruce & Marlene Chilcote): bi-color sweet corn.

B.Y.E Gardens (Brian and Elaine Yoder): tomatoes, garden salsa peppers, melons, cucumbers, zucchini, cabbage, eggplant, Nirvana bi-color sweet corn, candy onions, bell peppers, baked goods.

This and That (Mary Ford): many new goose dresses, new hematite bracelets, adult bibs, pineapple banana bread, peanut butter fudge, cookies, pineapple upside down cake, peach desserts and much more.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_563167_436123353067737_1454224841_n-6.jpg