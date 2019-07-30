Memorial 5K to support Prevention Coalition

Jennifer Huseby understands what it’s like to be affected by the opioid crisis.

On Feb. 2, 2017, her 21-year-old son, Gage Wright, passed away as the result of a fentanyl overdose. Gage’s story is like that of many others in the community. Fayette County ranked seventh in the county for opioid deaths, according to statistics from 2017.

“It breaks my heart to think that our loved ones are becoming just a number due to the stigma associated with opioid use. As a mother, I needed to do something positive about my son’s death,” Huseby said. “I decided that an event that would be fun and accessible for all ages, and that would bring the community together while helping to share information about opioid use and recovery was what I wanted to do.”

The “Wright” Run Against Drugs 2019 (memorial 5k walk/run) will be held at Washington Park in Washington Court House on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration for the event is open, and will continue through Aug. 9.

“The proceeds will help provide funding to the Fayette County Prevention Coalition so that they are able to continue their work in educating our youth about drugs,” Huseby said. “We will also have tables set up to help spread information about where people can go to get help. In my experience, when my son agreed to get help, I couldn’t find anywhere to go. Everything I looked up was about alcohol addiction, or they had limited beds, or it was for women only. I believe it is imperative that the second someone thinks they want help they can easily find the resources necessary.”

For more information or to register, visit the Facebook page, The “Wright” Run Against Drugs 2019, or wright-run.eventbrite.com. For those who would like to help, but cannot attend, sponsorship is still available. Contact event organizer Huseby at 740-313-2993.

ABOUT FAITH IN RECOVERY/FAYETTE COUNTY PREVENTION COALITION:

The Faith in Recovery/Fayette County Prevention Coalition will create a unified community response to prevent youth substance abuse and support the development of effective community programs to promote a safer, healthier, and drug free Fayette County.

Before Gage Wright lost his battle with the disease of addiction, he loved going to color runs with his family.