WCH road repaving underway

On Tuesday morning, equipment and workers were out bright and early from Cox Paving to begin road grinding and repaving projects in Washington Court House.

One of the locations they started with was Florence Street. According to a city official on site, they hoped to have grinding finished by the end of Tuesday but it may take longer depending on the weather.

According to Washington C.H. Service Department Director Ron Sockman, the areas included in the projects are Park Drive, the section of Florence Street from Olive to Willard, the section of Yeoman Street from Elm to Willard, the section of Willard Street from Elm to Columbus Avenue and the section of Willard Street from Elm to Carolyn Road.

Other work that is part of the projects includes patchwork on Court Street, roadwork near the railroad on North Street and new asphalt for Greensview Lane to Farmington Lane.

Sockman explained that grinding will be done first throughout the various areas being serviced for the project because of the cost of the grinder. A couple of days will be spent doing that grinding.

Once grinding has been completed, paving can begin. While it is safe to drive on the roads that have been ground but not repaved, it may be a little bumpy.

The completion time for the project is weather-dependent.

