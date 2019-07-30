Local Boy Scouts attend week-long summer camp

Boy Scouts and adult leaders from Washington C.H. Troop 112 and Circleville Troop 52 joined together to attend a week-long summer camp at the Seven Ranges Scout Reservation during July. The camp is located near Kensington, Ohio, not far from Canton.

First-year scouts spent the week in F.R.O.G. program, an introduction to Scouting skills that allowed them to complete requirements toward the initial Scout ranks of Tenderfoot, Second Class and First Class scout. The program, short for Fundamental Requirements and Outdoor Growth, helps launch young scouts toward the rank of Eagle by laying the groundwork in teamwork, camping skills, citizenship, physical fitness, first aid and the patrol method. Other areas of focus include swimming, boating and water safety, knife and axe use, fire building, knot tying, plant identification, and hiking.

Older scouts took a variety of merit badges, and adult leaders also received training throughout the week on leader-specific training to enhance their own scout skills.

Scouts attending from Troop 112 were Zander Huseby, Caleb Wilt, James Smith IV, Will White, and Kaeden Hooks. Adults attending were John, Joey, and Joshua Pickelheimer; Jim Wilt, Chris Lucas, Chad and Doug White; and Dan Bishop.

Scouts attending from Troop 52 were Ian Kettering, Charlie Pennington, Colton Pennington, Sam Hoffman, Isaac Williams and Shawn Hesson. Adults attending were Dennis Kettering, Robert Fanska, and Charlie Pennington Sr.

First-year Troop 112 Scouts (l-r) James Smith IV, Will White, and Kaeden Hooks atop a hill near camp where the view included parts of Pennsylvania and West Virginia as well as Ohio. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_FirstyearT112scouts.jpg First-year Troop 112 Scouts (l-r) James Smith IV, Will White, and Kaeden Hooks atop a hill near camp where the view included parts of Pennsylvania and West Virginia as well as Ohio. Scouts from Troops 112 and 52 cooked a few meals in camp and had no problem eating all that was prepared. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_ScoutsEat.jpg Scouts from Troops 112 and 52 cooked a few meals in camp and had no problem eating all that was prepared. Troop 112 leaders during a training break (l-r) Doug White, Joey Pickelheimer, Jim Wilt, Chad White and John Pickelheimer. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_T112leaders.jpg Troop 112 leaders during a training break (l-r) Doug White, Joey Pickelheimer, Jim Wilt, Chad White and John Pickelheimer. Troop 112 (Washington C.H.) and Troop 52 (Circleville) together attended the 7 Ranges Scout Camp in Ohio this July. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_Troops112and52.jpg Troop 112 (Washington C.H.) and Troop 52 (Circleville) together attended the 7 Ranges Scout Camp in Ohio this July.