‘Stuff the Bus’ accepting donations

The United Way “Stuff the Bus” campaign has kicked off for this school year with several locations to drop off donations throughout the county.

Do you remember what the first day of school was like with new pencils, new crayons, new folders and a new start?

The summer has flown by and now it is time for current students and their families to think about “Back to School.” Unfortunately, not all Fayette County children have that same feeling of newness; most struggle to get the items on that school supply list.

You can help change that. You can make a difference.

Drop off donated school supplies in the collection bins throughout the county. Those donations will be distributed to Washington Court House City Schools, Miami Trace Local Schools, Head Start and Starting Gate.

Collections began on July 22 and will continue through Aug. 4.

Tax Free Weekend is Aug. 2 through Aug. 4 this year and Walmart will have a “Stuff the Bus” event during that time. Check them out that weekend to find the bus and drop off your donations.

Collection bins can be found at the following locations: The Record-Herald office, American Legion, Carnegie Library, Chamber of Commerce, Court House Manor, The Elks Lodge #0129, Edward Jones, Fayette Co. Memorial Hospital, Fayette Co. Courthouse, Fayette Co. Admin Bldg. 3 floor/Basement, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Merchants National Bank, Nutrien Ag Solutions (Crop Production Svs), Melaney McCabe Allstate Insurance, St. Catherine’s, Sugar Creek Packing, Valero Renewable Fuels, Walmart DC 7012 and YUSA.

One of the “Stuff the Bus” donation boxes, which is located in the Record-Herald Office, 757 West Elm Street in Washington Court House. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_stuffthebusboxatRecordHerald.jpg One of the “Stuff the Bus” donation boxes, which is located in the Record-Herald Office, 757 West Elm Street in Washington Court House. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo