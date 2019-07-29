Bid date for Flakes Ford project set

In a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe was authorized to advertise for bids for the Flakes Ford Road Bridge replacement project.

The bids are to be received on Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. in the commissioners’ office. The total engineer’s estimate for the project is $382,865. The start date of the project will be immediate following acceptance of a bid and the end date could be as late as June 30 of 2020.

In other recent business, a contract was entered into between the commissioners and David Carr. This contract is for Carr to provide periodic mowing of six acres of land adjacent to the Leslie Trace Subdivision in Union Township. The contract is for three years from March 1 of this year through March 31 of 2022 in the sum of $1 and “other considerations.”

A contract was entered into with American Pavements, Inc for the 2019 Fayette County Crack and Seal Program in the amount of $22,801.08. The completion date is set for Aug. 10.

The purchase will move forward of four precinct scanners from the Board of Commissioners of Clinton County for $8,000. These scanners will be for the Fayette County Board of Elections.

At the request of the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services Director Faye Williamson, the commissioners approved a participation agreement between the County Commissioners Association of Ohio Service Corporation and the Ohio CSEA Director’s Association. The agreement is to provide location services for non-custodial parents through public records data. The agreement will be in effect from June 1 of this year through May 31 of 2021.

A purchase agreement with BSTP Midwest was amended to extend the due diligence period through Dec. 15 of this year. The purpose is to sell approximately 7.12 acres of real estate at 12356 Old US Highway 35 in Octa Township.

In the most recent Fayette County Land Bank meeting, the treasurer reported the balance as $82,630. This total included proceeds gained from the sale of 531 E. Elm St.

The Auditor of State is to be paid $975.80 for the audit of fiscal years 2017 and 2018.

The following property updates were provided:

-531 E. Elm St.: Sold

-829 Broadway St.: Foreclosure in process

-406/408 Main St.: Contracted with Morris Excavating for demolition

-1217, 1219, 1223, 1225 S. Hinde St. and 1233 S. Main St.: Foreclosures in process

-Parcel 060-021-0-00-011-00 St. Route 41 N.W.: letters were sent to adjacent property owners but no responses have been received

The following properties are being considered for foreclosure: 833 Millwood Ave., 824 John St., 1031 Lakeview Ave., 104 E. Paint St. and 1228 E. Paint St.

A motion to pay Morris Excavating $5,200 to begin the demolition of the 406/408 Main St. properties was passed. The balance is to be paid upon completion of the project.

The next Fayette County Land Bank meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 12 at 10:30 a.m. in the fourth floor conference room in the City Administration Building.

Stay with the Record-Herald weekly for more updates from the Fayette County Commissioners. The Fayette County Commissioners’ Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House and their office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_Union-fayette-graphic-3.jpg Record-Herald file photo