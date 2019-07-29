Locals compete at State Fair

Madison Johnson, the daughter of Heath and Christy Johnson of Bloomingburg, is a member of the All-N-One 4-H Club. She placed first in Horsemanship at the Ohio State Fair.

Taylor Payton, the daughter of Mark and Hanna Payton of Jeffersonville, is a member of the All-N-One 4-H Club. She placed third in Horsemanship at the Ohio State Fair.

Katy Kotlinski, the daughter of Chrystal Benner of Commercial Point, is a member of the All-N-One 4-H Club. She placed eighth in Hunter Showmanship at the Ohio State Fair.