Jeff Methodist Church sponsors pool party

The Jeffersonville Methodist Church sponsored a Community Pool Party recently for members of the community to come and swim for free.
The event had face painting, archery, bounce houses and free hot dogs, chips and drinks.
The party saw over 400 people attend to enjoy a dip in the pool.
The Jeffersonville Methodist Church sponsored a Community Pool Party recently for members of the community to come and swim for free.
The event had face painting, archery, bounce houses and free hot dogs, chips and drinks.
The party saw over 400 people attend to enjoy a dip in the pool.