Jeff Library hosts Superhero Camp

The Superheroes also used their strength with how many books they could lift with one hand and the favorite challenge of the day was kicking down the wall of buildings!

Our Superheroes strike a pose: Jordyn, William, Kyler, Cooper, Jaden, Sam and Braeden.

Jeffersonville Branch Library was the place to be for Superhero Camp.

Participants created their own shield and cuffs and picked from a selection of superhero masks.

Superhero candidates had to use their extra-“sensory” super powers to guess what items they were touching, hearing and smelling as well as testing their brains in Superhero Trivia