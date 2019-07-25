A food and farm celebration at the Farmers Market

The nightshade plants – tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, etc. – have reveled in the heat of last week, while any spring crops, like peas, probably “bit the dust.” It was a hard week for many animals, including the domesticated ones (think county fair), including humans.

Farmers may be able to put off some chores, such as weeding, for a few days, but collecting eggs, picking produce, milking cows, feeding livestock, baling the hay, and moving irrigation lines or other watering can’t be put off. Farmers growing fruits, vegetables and livestock on family farms also aren’t likely to be doing their work from the air conditioned comfort of a huge tractor. So, finding ways to get the work done each day, or at least the most critical work, requires patience and some planning. Tackling the chores earlier in the morning or later in the evening helps, as does frequent hydration and bringing one’s body temperature down with cooling sprays.

Personally, I found a combination of the above plus working for an hour, then coming into the cooler house to drink water and read for at least half an hour, to work fairly well; I’m told that farmers of years back always came in for the heat of the afternoon for several hours by necessity. These frequent breaks meant that I read much, much more in the last week than I typically have time for. I finished Kristin Kimball’s The Dirty Life: On Farming, Food and Love, a fun and easy read about the relationship of a farmer and a journalist and their interest in each other and the first years building their own farm in upstate New York. I also have been enjoying an anthology selected and introduced by our U.S. poet laureate, Tracy K. Smith, entitled American Journal: Fifty Poems for our Time. Her introduction is beautifully written and foretells some profound selections of modern poetry. Ms. Smith writes that this anthology is “an offering for people who love poems the way I do. It is also an offering for those who love them in different ways…..I hope there is even something here to please readers who, for whatever the reason, might feel themselves to be at odds with poetry.” Your local library(s) will be thrilled to have a run on requests for these or any books!

Last Saturday at the Fayette County Farmers Market was just about as hot as it got, and yet the customers came out and shopped and socialized as if it were a holiday. And we appreciate that.

We will have lots of special activities at this week’s market, so don’t miss this big day! The OSU Mobile Kitchen, brought to you by the FCMH, will be providing free cooking demonstration and healthy recipes from 8:30 to noon.

In support of local growers, farmers and producers, the Clinton and Fayette County Farm Bureaus are hosting Farm Bureau member appreciation day; bring your membership card to receive a $5 voucher and the opportunity to spin the “prize wheel” and take home a centennial grocery bag.

And, Leigh Anne Cooper will join us again, singing classic female country.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

Super Sport Grubb Hubb, (Kyler Kelley & Marc Grubb): Breakfast

Wood Designed by DW (Debbie Welch): Handmade, unusual wood crafts. Hand made crocheted dishtowels, clothes, potholders, pocket books and baby booties. Special orders welcome. Cookies, fudge.

Your Other Mother’s Kitchen (Don & Sara Creamer): Artisan breads and bran muffin tops, brown sugar short cakes, and scones.

Bellafield Flowers (Brooke Waddell): Fresh bouquets including a mix of sunflowers, zinnias, cosmos, and other seasonal flowers.

B.Y.E Gardens (Brian and Elaine Yoder): Tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, cabbage, candy onions, Nirvana bi-color sweet corn, green beans (hopefully), cantaloupe, cinnamon rolls, raspberry, lemon and strawberry rolls, caramel nut rolls, sweet breads, peanut butter cookies, small pies.

By Thy Hand (Mark and Lori Chrisman): Angel food cakes, specialty breads, pies, cookies, dip mixes.

Chilcote Farm (Bruce & Marlene Chilcote): Honey (including spring), cookies, ooey gooey cinnamon swirl cake, and blueberry crumb bars.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Handmade baby essentials including blankets, hats, burp cloths and teething rings.

DeBruin Family Dairy (Grant & Toni DeBruin): Organic produce, gourds, wildflower cards, homemade chocolate chip cookies.

Enchanting Acres (Amber Harris): Elephant garlic, garlic (mild and spicy), bulbil heads (mild and spicy), elephant flower heads. WV peaches, peas, green beans, okra.

Engedi (Beth Day, Alana Walters, Janet Bick): Assorted home baked goods (cinnamon rolls, bread, yeast rolls, cookies, pies) and a special children’s activity.

Featherstone Apothecary (Sylvia Call): natural soaps, skincare items, beeswax food wraps, and dog items.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Natural insect repellent. Beeswax hand creams and salves and luffa sponges. Seasonal produce – fresh basil, eggplant, sorrel, garlic, green onions, walla walla onions, tomatillos, carrots. Mini-pecan pies. Candy including chocolate and peanut butter fudge.

Jones Farm Fresh Produce (Jon & Taylor Jones): sweet corn (possibly), green beans, red potatoes, candy onions, cabbage, broccoli, cucumbers, squash, peaches, tomatoes, garlic, eggs, pork- sausage patties, bulk sausage, pork chops, sweet Italian and jalapeño links, chicken- chorizo links, chicken breast, wings, turkey- ground turkey, wings, drums, beef- ground and patties.

Kelsie’s K-9 Creations (Jennifer Anderson): Limited ingredient, purposeful cookies and treats for dogs.

King Farms (Jeff & Sandi King): white sweet corn, green beans, new red and Yukon potatoes, cucumbers, yellow squash, zucchini, iced sugar cookies.

Margaret’s Memories (Sharon Fulkerson): Hand made items: baby hats, towels, wash cloths, dryer balls, crochet necklaces.

Persinger Produce & Cottage Foods (David Persinger and Julie Mosny): The Jam Man will bring assorted jams and jellies including black currant jam, red currant jam, red raspberry jelly, red raspberry jalapeno jam, peach habanero, peach jalapeno, and mango habanero. Texas sheet cakes. The Pie Lady will have local honey, cherry, blueberry, strawberry rhubarb, blackberry, black raspberry, peach and apple pies. Cinni mini’s, buns bars, oatmeal raisin cookies, cinnamon rolls, banana cake and cherry cobbler.

