Adena Mansion and Gardens to present ‘Yoga at the Overlook’

CHILLICOTHE — Please join us at Adena Mansion and Gardens along with local yoga Studio “Explorer Yoga,” for a day of tranquility and relaxation, while you enjoy the benefits of Yoga with the view that was the inspiration for the Great Seal of the State of Ohio, “The Overlook”.

This class will allow you to relax and de-stress, increase strength and flexibility and also how learn to breathe properly.

This event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 11 from 3-4:15 p.m. Reservations are required and admission is $10 per guest. Each guest will receive a Yoga Tank Top. For reservations or more information, please call 740-772-1500, email info@adenamansion.com. Tickets are available at https://www.adenamansion.com/tickets/. ***Please input the specific names of each guest.

Class will be instructed by Ms. Denise Ruby, owner of Explorer Yoga. **Class will be conducted in a shady area. In the event of rain, class will be held in the picnic pavilion. This is an all-levels class, with modifications provided for all levels of experience. Beginners are encouraged to attend! Please arrive 10-15 minutes early to get settled into your spot. Bring water and a yoga mat or large towel, and maybe a second towel to pad knees or use as a pillow. No tights? No problem! Just wear clothes that you can easily move in, and a top that doesn’t flop over your head when you bend over.

Adena Mansion was the home of Ohio’s sixth governor, Thomas Worthington. Adena Mansion & Gardens Society manages the site on behalf of the Ohio History Connection. Adena is located at the south end of Adena Road, off Pleasant Valley Road, which is the first road off State Route 104, just north of the US 35 interchange at the north edge of Chillicothe. Tours on Sundays begin at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30.