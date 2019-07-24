Airport to hold annual Open House/Fly-in Aug. 3

The Fayette County Airport — located at 2770 State Route 38 Northeast — will hold its annual Open House/Fly-in on Saturday, Aug. 3 and will feature bi-plane rides.

The event will kick off with the annual Runway Run — a 5K Walk/Run — which will begin at 8 a.m. on Aug. 3. Registration is $25 and residents can sign up at www.EZRegister.com or on the day of the event. Participants will receive a swag bag with a shirt, coupons and inserts with information about various sponsors and more.

Immediately following the Runway Run will be a pancake breakfast. The breakfast is $5. Starting at 11 a.m., the sky-diving show, courtesy of Team Fastrax based in Middletown, will delight the crowd with three performances – 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting. Additionally, until 5 p.m., face painting, a bounce house, music and lunch will be available for a fun family day. Whit’s Frozen Custard will also be on hand serving sweet treats.

The run and Fly-In will once again benefit Kamp Dovetail and Honor Flights. Honor Flights gives plane rides to veterans to take them to Washington D.C., and lets them see the sights there, and Kamp Dovetail is a summer camp for disabled children.

“We encourage the whole community to come out and join the Pilot’s Association,” Jolinda Van Dyke, secretary of the Fayette County Pilot’s Association, said. “Bring out your lawn chairs if you like and enjoy a family day for the community. There is a little bit of something for everyone.”

Also new this year is the Liberty Aviation Museum TBM Avenger. The Avenger entered U.S. service in 1942, and first saw action during the Battle of Midway. Despite the loss of five of the six Avengers on its combat debut, it survived in service to become one of the outstanding torpedo bombers of World War II. Greatly modified after the war, it remained in use until the 1960s.

“The past three years we had the B-25 that a lot of people really seemed to enjoy, but we thought that maybe we should mix it up this year,” Jerry Van Dyke, Fayette County Pilot’s Association president, said. “So I did the research and found this plane and hope people enjoy it. We also plan to have some Jeeps out here and The Fayette Tired Iron Antique Machinery Club. It’s going to be a great event and I hope the community comes out to help support these two organizations.”

The information in this article was provided by Jolinda Van Dyke Secretary of the Fayette County Pilot's Association and Jerry Van Dyke, Fayette County Pilot's Association President.

