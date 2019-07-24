Pelotonia cycling event returns

The fourth-annual local Pelotonia Fundraiser will be held this Saturday from 5-9 p.m. at Streetside 62 Bistro located at 2007 Columbus Ave. in Washington Court House.

Pelotonia is a bicycling event in Columbus on Aug. 3-4. Last year there were over 8,000 riders and each rider has committed to a goal of fundraising depending on how many miles they ride (25-200 miles). Through riding, 100 percent of the funds raised goes to The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center-James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute for cancer research.

Pelotonia’s operating expenses are covered by the funding partners so that every dollar raised by Pelotonia riders, virtual riders and volunteers goes directly to fund cancer research.

“Locally, we have a group of riders that organize a fundraiser to help fund each rider’s individual fundraising goals and to raise money for Pelotonia,” said Susan Eckles, an organizer for the local Pelotonia. “This year we have 18 people on the committee to plan the event with 11 of those being actual riders in Pelotonia. We have 16 businesses that are sponsoring the event for us.”

This year, sponsors include Fayette County Memorial Hospital, Jack’s Mfg., Sugar Creek, Fiber-Tech, UCS, First State Bank, Gusweiler GM/Toyota, Rocking Bar M, Parrish Trucking, PM Title LLC, Wall Dentistry, Marquee Construction, Halliday Lumber, Knisley Collision, MM Distribution LLC, and Key Realty.

“This is the main fundraiser for the majority of the Fayette County riders that help organize the event,” Eckles said. “I believe eight of which are riding for Team Head & Neck at The Ohio State University this year. Additionally, the food menu is pizza, boneless chicken wings and salad. We will have the band ‘Dumfounded’ playing as well. Streetside 62 is donating $3 from each meal and $1 from each drink to Pelotonia.”

According to Eckles, there will be a live auction at 8 p.m. with items including club level tickets with parking passes for either the Bengals/Browns or the Bengals/Steelers game, golf for a foursome at Pete Dye, ESPN Gameday experience, which gives someone access to the field as well as the ESPN production facilities, a week stay at Siesta Key Condo, and a 55 inch Samsung HD TV.

Finally, many silent action items will also be available, including a Yeti Roadie cooler, designer purses and jewelry, including a Henni Bendel bag, lower bowl Columbus Blue Jackets tickets, two night bed and breakfast on Catawba Lake, Doterra oils, hand-crafted Pelotonia pottery coffee mug sets, a party bus reservation, gift baskets, gift certificates and much more with over 150 silent auction items. All purchased auction items are tax-deductible.

The information in this article was provided by Susan Eckles.

