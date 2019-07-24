3 running for 2 seats on FSWCD board

Three candidates are running this year to fill two seats on the board of supervisors of the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District.

The supervisors elected will serve a three-year term, beginning on Jan. 1, 2020. The board is composed of five supervisors. The duties of the board include being familiar with and understanding the land and water conditions within the entire district; developing and implementing a strategic plan and an annual plan of work for the conservation and development of natural resources of the district; and establishing sound policies and priorities concerning the work to be accomplished in conservation education and technical assistance on the land.

John Baumann is running for the first time. Baumann and his wife Cathy reside in Marion Township. He operates a farm consisting of row crops and Scioto River CREP ground. Baumannn is a member of Grace Community Church and is active driving the bus and vans. He also strives to keep the church building repairs accomplished.

Richard R. Davidson is seeking re-election to the board. Davidson has served as a supervisor since 2008. Davidson is a lifelong resident of Fayette County. He resides in Paint Township with his wife Sara and their two sons, Carter and Griffin. He is a graduate of The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in food, agriculture and biological engineering. Davidson operates the family farm with his father Richard H. Davidson. Their farm participates in numerous conservation practices including: grassed waterways, systematic tile, and the Scioto CREP program. Davidson is a member of the Fayette County Farm Bureau, as well as, the Fayette County United Way. He and his family are members of Grace United Methodist Church.

Jared Persinger was appointed to fill the remainder of the term of James Garland following Garland’s election to the Board of Fayette County Commissioners. Persinger lives in Jasper Township. He was born and raised in Fayette County on a fifth generation family farm. He says, “I am proud of my heritage and feel fortunate to be a part of this great agricultural community. I graduated from Miami Trace High School, then Ohio State University, where I earned a degree in atmospheric science (meteorology) and agricultural business. I have chosen to be a farmer and wish to get involved in my community and make a positive contribution. I realize that farm conservation practices are vital for sustainability. It is our moral responsibility to protect soil, our greatest resource. At the same time, we need to encourage practices that protect water, wildlife and the interests of the non-agricultural community.”

The election of supervisors of the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District will be held in accordance with Chapter 940 of the Ohio Revised Code.

Residents or landowners, firms and corporations that own land or occupy land in the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District and are 18 years of age and older may vote for supervisor. A non-resident landowner, firm or corporation must provide an affidavit of eligibility (Sample affidavits are available from the SWCD office.), which includes designation of a voting representative, prior to casting a ballot.

There are three ways an eligible voter can cast a ballot: (1) at the annual election, which will take place Aug. 13 during the Southwest Ohio Corn Growers Field Day, with voting from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Fayette County Farm, 2768 Old SR 38 NE, Washington Court House, OH 43160; (2) at the SWCD office until 4 p.m. on Aug. 12; or (3) vote absentee by requesting the proper absentee request forms from the SWCD office at Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District, 1415 US 22 SW, Suite 500, Washington Court House OH 43160.

Aug. 7 is the last day that absentee ballots may be requested by mail. All completed absentee ballots must be received at the Fayette SWCD office by 4 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Contact FSWCD Director Chet Murphy at 740-636-0279 or chester.murphy@fayette-co-oh.com for more information.

Jared Persinger https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_Jared_Persinger.jpg Jared Persinger John Baumann https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_John_Baumann.jpg John Baumann Richard R. Davidson https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_Richard_R_Davidson.jpg Richard R. Davidson