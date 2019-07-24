Summer produce at the Wednesday Farmers Market

Summer produce is at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market!

Sweet corn, tomatoes and green beans have arrived. This venue operates weekly 3 to 6 p.m. in the TSC parking lot at 1650 Columbus Ave. in Washington C.H. The following list of vendors have indicated they plan on selling today (and provided their product list), others may be present also.

King Farms (Jeff & Sandi King): super sweet white sweet corn, bi-color sweet corn, green beans, cucumbers, yellow squash, green and yellow zucchinis.

B.Y.E Gardens (Brian and Elaine Yoder): Nirvana bi-color sweet corn, cantaloupe, zucchini, cucumbers, tomatoes, candy onions, possibly green beans, and cabbage.

This and That (Mary Ford): new selection of goose outfits, magnetic bracelets, peanut butter fudge, quick breads, peach cobbler, pineapple upside down cake, catnip toys, and more.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_563167_436123353067737_1454224841_n-4.jpg