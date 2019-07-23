Camping and poker run set for this weekend

The seventh-annual poker run, “Riding From the Sky With Butterflies Bash” in memory of Candace Lynch, is happening this weekend.

The bash this year lasts from this Friday-Sunday at the Walnut Lake Campgrounds, 9877 State Route 41 in Jeffersonville.

There are no set fees to camp or be a part of the event, although some form of a donation must be received. Toys, food and monetary donations are being accepted. The donations will be stored and used as needed.

According to the event coordinator Kristi Lynch, donations will be used for Second Chance, VFW Riders and Spokes for Folks.

“I thought the food and toys would be a good way to give back to the community without focusing on the money,” said Lynch. She spoke often of “paying-it-forward” by keeping things affordable for both participants and her volunteers.

Kristi Lynch is the sister of Candace Lynch. Candace passed away in 2011, and Kristi wanted to keep her memory alive by continuing to honor her with this event. Kristi explained that Candace had worked at Walmart Distribution and was always donating food items to local organizations.

Those who wish to use campers for the event are allowed entry after 6 p.m. on Thursday for early set-up. Electric and water hook-ups will be limited as volunteers have free access to these hookups for the event, but primitive camping will be available.

There will be vendors present with food, rodeo games, a cornhole competition, a 50/50 raffle, a live auction, a silent auction and a Chinese auction. Alcohol will not be sold, but it is possible others will bring it in.

Lynch said, “Everybody stay. If you’re drinking just be safe and camp—it’s free.”

Live music will be provided by those who are volunteering their time. Performers include MG Flash, Damage, Krank, Salems Lot, Atomic Jimmy, Modern Gentlemen, Darrell Upp, Elvis Wheaton, Will Baisden, Paul Blankenship, Sean Poole, Mason Justice and Pete Blevins, Denny Satterfield and a special appearance by Goat.

With the potential noise levels and alcohol consumption, the event may be inappropriate for some, but children are welcome as long as they are supervised by their guardians.

On Saturday, registration for the poker run will begin at 10 a.m. with registration set at $25 per bike. Kickstands are up at noon. There will be five destinations.

Lynch explained approximately 1,000 people attended the event last year, and her goal for this year is between 1,500 and 2,000 people. The campgrounds is being provided for the event at no cost.

“It’s profitable, it’s enjoyable and you get to meet new people. This is my 13th year doing an event like this. This one will probably be the top notch for me,” said Lynch.

Contact event coordinator Kristi Lynch at 740-606-2758.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_butterflyCandaceLynch.jpg Courtesy Photo