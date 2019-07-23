Community asked for school supply donations

Local resident Steven Armstrong and ERA Martin and Associates of Washington Court House reached out recently to ask the community for assistance with school supply donations.

The goal is to provide at least 25 in-need students from the area with a book bag and supplies for the upcoming school year.

Armstrong explained he kicked off the donations with $500 of his own funds to go toward the book bags and whatever is needed to fill them.

The same drive was done last year, and Armstrong was touched when one of the children hugged and thanked him for her filled book bag. According to Armstrong, the child was excited she didn’t have to use a Walmart bag to carry her things between home and school everyday.

The supplies being accepted are for grades kindergarten-fourth grade. Any donation is helpful, according to Armstrong.

Ideas for donations include pencils, crayons, erasers, cleaning wipes, dry erase markers, highlighters, notebooks, glue sticks, tissue boxes or other items on school supply lists for K-4. There have been a couple of cash donations as well.

Donations can be dropped off at the ERA office, located at 1010 Leesburg Ave. in Washington C.H. If there is no one at the office, there is a tote beside the door the donations can be placed into. The last day for donations is listed as July 29.

For every item donated, a raffle ticket for the person donating the items will be entered into a drawing for a set of four Cincinnati Reds tickets, which will be good for a game later this season.

Armstrong explained that the children who receive the donated supplies will be chosen by speaking with teachers and by listening to those who reach out to him asking for the assistance.

For updated information, please visit “Fill the backpacks 2019” Facebook event page hosted by Steven Armstrong.

