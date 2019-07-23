‘Sponsor-A-Pot’ program continues to grow

The Fayette County Master Gardener Volunteers (FCMGVs) recently announced their annual “Sponsor-A-Pot” program.

The FCMGVs Sponsor a Pot Program is a community beautification program. This award-winning project continues to grow each year as more individuals, groups and businesses sponsor the program. The sponsorship might be in honor of, in memory of, or in the name of the sponsor. Each sponsor has a plaque in a container somewhere in the city. This year they have 76 sponsorships — upfrom 67 sponsors. Several sponsors contributed to the program for multiple sponsorships.

This year the volunteers expanded to Market Street in Washington C.H. There are 83 containers planted, including two concrete containers at the Veterans Park and a large concrete container in the parking lot near the Veterans Park. The FCMGVs had enough sponsorships to purchase the flowers, soil, mulch and amendments for The Point, the Sharp Fountain, and Veterans Park fountain. They affectionately call the fountain “The Birthday Cake.”

“The goal of SAP is to place three styles of pots in two sizes together for maximum impact,” Sara Creamer, Master Gardener/Financial Management Program Coordinator, said. “Currently, we use tropical hibiscus, canna, whopper begonias, bubblegum petunias, and marguerite sweet potatoes in our Style 1 containers. Style 2 has pentas and cranberry sizzle geraniums. Style 3 has sunrise rose lantana. We have added a spike to this style this year to add height. “

The SAP committee is responsible for soliciting sponsorships, choosing the plants, planting design, scheduling planting, container placement, maintaining the containers, placing the plaques and fertilizing weekly.

The City of Washington Court House, McClish’s Plants Plus, and Washington City Schools provide help planting, watering, and moving the containers to the street. The containers make it to the streets around Memorial Day.

“It is great to have the support of so many groups, individuals, businesses and public entities to make this happen,” Creamer said. “We could not do it without amazing community support.”

The information in this article was provided by Sara Creamer Master Gardener/Financial Management Program Coordinator. For questions, contact Sara Creamer at 740-335-1150 or creamer.70@osu.edu.

Three generations of Master Gardeners prepare the containers for this year’s flowers. Pictured (L to R): master gardener Charlie Crutcher, Intern Keith Crutcher and future master gardener Landon Crutcher. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_P4200493.jpg Three generations of Master Gardeners prepare the containers for this year’s flowers. Pictured (L to R): master gardener Charlie Crutcher, Intern Keith Crutcher and future master gardener Landon Crutcher. Fayette County Master Gardeners and interns plant the Sponsor-A-Pot containers. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_P5140516.jpg Fayette County Master Gardeners and interns plant the Sponsor-A-Pot containers. The containers arrive on the street. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_P5290550.jpg The containers arrive on the street.