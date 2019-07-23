Interested in becoming a state wildlife officer?

COLUMBUS — Applications are being accepted now through Sunday, Aug. 4, for the next state wildlife officer cadet training school, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Division of Wildlife is seeking to fill 15 state wildlife officer positions throughout Ohio.

Wildlife officers have statewide authority to enforce wildlife regulations and protect state lands, waterways and property. As state law enforcement officers, they contribute to public safety in their local areas and in Ohio’s great outdoors. As the visible face of the division, they also speak to hundreds of clubs and groups about conservation and wildlife programs, as well as perform fish and wildlife surveys. State wildlife officers also provide technical advice and instruction about wildlife management issues, hunting, fishing and other outdoor-related recreation.

To be considered for the wildlife officer cadet training school, applicants must be at least 21 years of age by May 1, 2020, and have a valid driver’s license. An associate degree or completion of an undergraduate core program in fish, wildlife management, criminal justice, environmental law enforcement or related fields is required by Sept. 1, 2019.

Applicants must also be able to perform the Ohio Peace Officer Basic Training Program’s approved fitness testing entry standards for new recruits at the 30th percentile. This includes push-ups, sit-ups and 1.5-mile run. Applicants must also be able to swim 100 yards in five minutes or less, and tread water for a minimum of five minutes.

