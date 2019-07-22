Commissioners approve 2 FCDJFS contracts

In a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, the commissioners approved a contract between the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS) and the Pickaway Area Recovery Services.

The approval was at the request of FCDJFS Director Faye Williamson. The contract is for the purpose of operating and maintaining the Fayette County Visitation Center from Aug. 1 to June 30 of next year with the maximum amount set at $57,776.16 to be funded by TANF PRC and Title XX funds.

Another contract between the FCDJFS and Life State Inc. was approved per the request of Williamson. The contract is to provide placement and related services for children in the custody and care of Fayette County Children Services. The contract is effective from June 10 through Dec. 31 with the maximum set to $32,000.

In other recent business during the commissioners’ meetings, a proposal from CT Electric to purchase a Kohler portable diesel generator for use at any Fayette County facility as needed was accepted.

Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe was authorized to enter into a contract with J&A Construction for the Crack Seal of old US 35A: State Route 729 to Bloomingburg-New Holland Road.

One bid was received for the Flakes Ford Road Bridge replacement project. That bid was from Cox Paving in the amount of $156,914. The engineer’s estimate was $135,587.50. As the bid was more than 10 percent higher than the estimated cost, the commissioners rejected the bid per the request of Luebbe, and will rebid at a later date.

Three bids were received for the Fayette County Pavement Marking Project. Aero Mark bid $81,884.05 for the project, Oglesby Construction bid $92,296.25 for the project and A&A Safety bid $77,080.05. The engineer’s estimate was $75,854.94. As recommended by Luebbe, the commissioners accepted the bid from A&A Safety.

