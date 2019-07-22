Schwartz wins Overall Showman

Aubrey Schwartz was named the Overall Showman on Saturday during the 2019 Fayette County Junior Fair Showman of Showmen competition.

After a week of work from many exhibitors, one of the tightest competitions was held during the afternoon on Saturday at the Hog Pavilion and Sales Arena on the Fayette County Fairgrounds. As the Junior Fair progresses, most species on the grounds name an Overall Showman which will represent theirs at the competition. After about two hours in the heat, Schwartz walked away with her first-ever win at the show.

“I have gotten second for two years and finally I was able to win,” Schwartz — the nine year 4-H participant said on Saturday following the competition. “I have two years left, next year is my senior year and I have the option to do another because of my birthday. I might stick around but it is not looking too good, that’s college.”

Schwartz qualified for the show by being named the 2019 Overall Rabbit Showman for the third year in a row on Monday during the 140th Fayette County Fair. She said that the rest of the showmen at the competition really helped her during fair week as she worked to learn how to show each species, and if she had not taken the time to talk to the other showmen, she couldn’t have won.

“They have definitely helped me so much,” Schwartz said. “They are such great people and I know I have made friends this week with all of them. They have helped me tremendously and that was the reason I won today was because of all of them. I think our county is one of the strongest for sure. In my own department I always have a bunch of little kids who want to ask me questions and always want help, and I love that because they want to be the best and they want to win. And I know in hogs every year it is always a showdown for whoever is in the top spot. Even a few of my really close friends like Anita (Pursell) and Tori (Evans), so it was really fun being able to compete with my friends. If they weren’t my friends before they definitely are now because I have spent a lot of time with them this week and it was really great.”

Schwartz said she has personally struggled in the market area of the project. She said moving into next year she is looking to try and get a trophy in market.

Results from the 2019 Fayette County Junior Fair Showman of Showmen contest:

First place: Aubrey Schwartz, representing the rabbit department.

Second place: Madison Pitstick, representing the dairy department.

Fourth place: Madison Johnson, representing the horse department.

Fifth place: Anita Pursell, representing the dairy beef department.

Stay with the Record-Herald for a wrap up of weeks events in the annual Fayette County Fair Review coming soon.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

The 2019 Fayette County Junior Fair Showman of Showmen competition was held at the Hog Pavilion and Sales Arena on the Fayette County Fairgrounds on Saturday afternoon. Aubrey Schwartz was named the Overall Showman. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_IMG_2510.jpg The 2019 Fayette County Junior Fair Showman of Showmen competition was held at the Hog Pavilion and Sales Arena on the Fayette County Fairgrounds on Saturday afternoon. Aubrey Schwartz was named the Overall Showman. Eric Pitstick judges Natalie Lindsey as she demonstrates showmanship with a horse project. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_IMG_2494.jpg Eric Pitstick judges Natalie Lindsey as she demonstrates showmanship with a horse project. The top five Overall Showmen were named during the Fayette County Junior Fair Showman of Showmen competition. Pictured (L to R): 2019 Dog Ambassador Katrina Koski, third Overall Showman and Fayette County First Attendant Tori Evans, second Overall Showman Madison Pitstick, 2019 Fayette County Abbi Pettit, 2019 Overall Showman Aubrey Schwartz, 2019 Fair Queen Attendant Andrea Robinson, fourth Overall Showman Madison Johnson, fifth Overall Showman Anita Pursell and 2019 Dairy Princess Abby Riley. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_IMG_2515.jpg The top five Overall Showmen were named during the Fayette County Junior Fair Showman of Showmen competition. Pictured (L to R): 2019 Dog Ambassador Katrina Koski, third Overall Showman and Fayette County First Attendant Tori Evans, second Overall Showman Madison Pitstick, 2019 Fayette County Abbi Pettit, 2019 Overall Showman Aubrey Schwartz, 2019 Fair Queen Attendant Andrea Robinson, fourth Overall Showman Madison Johnson, fifth Overall Showman Anita Pursell and 2019 Dairy Princess Abby Riley. Madison Johnson shows alpaca judge Robin Ridenour the teeth of her project during the Showman of Showmen competition Saturday afternoon. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_IMG_2497.jpg Madison Johnson shows alpaca judge Robin Ridenour the teeth of her project during the Showman of Showmen competition Saturday afternoon. Schwartz said after two years of second place she worked really hard to get the win and made some new friends along the way. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_IMG_2518.jpg Schwartz said after two years of second place she worked really hard to get the win and made some new friends along the way.