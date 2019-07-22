Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

July 21

Kenneth E. Vernon, 38, 213 Bereman St., domestic by threats.

July 20

Billie M. Sayre, 39, 513 Earl Ave., possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic, assault.

July 19

Logan M. Davis, 24, Marysville, Chillicothe Police Department warrant.

Annette E. Burris, 38, at large, disorderly conduct.

George E. Mootispaw, 29, Greenfield, criminal mischief.

Mark A. Calhoun, 20, Greenfield, Chillicothe Police Department warrant.

Patricia D. Shoemaker, 53, 223 W. Oak St., license forfeiture.

Bethany E. Murphy, 22, 849 Damon Drive, left of center.

Frederick T. Wheaton, 76, Bloomingburg, marked lanes violation.

Pamela L. Sturgis, 66, Grove City, speed 44/25.

July 18

Lynsie Sue Burris, 26, Sabina, no operator’s license, failure to reinstate, Beavercreek Police Department bench warrant – failure to appear.

Troy O. Richards, 39, 816 Linden Ave., Greene County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant – failure to appear.

July 17

Jarod N. Hardyman, 34, 415 N. North St., domestic.

Rhonda M. Fleming, 36, 415 N. North St., domestic.

Jennifer A. Brown, 33, 678 Robinson Road, Lot 14, bench warrant – failure to appear.

July 15

Dustin Emrick, 34, 317 Forest St., bench warrant – juvenile court.

Shannon M. Sever, 37, at large, possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chrysta N. Harsh, 33, 621 Delaware St., stop sign violation.

Tabitha J. Moore, 27, 717 Brown St., failure to yield.