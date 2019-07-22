Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

July 19

Criminal Mischief: At 1:50 a.m., employees of Walmart reported that a male in the store was attempting to pry into a jewelry display cabinet. The male was located and charges were filed.

Disorderly Conduct: At 1:59 a.m., Annette Burris was arrested after officers made contact with her in two different disturbances.

July 18

Larceny: At 5:21 p.m., employees of United Dairy Farmers reported a theft from the store. The offender was able to be identified and charges were prepared.

Criminal Damaging: At 11:57 p.m., Katie Creed reported that an unknown offender damaged the window on her mother’s vehicle.

July 17

Larceny: At 11:52 a.m., Stephen Mootispaw reported that a chainsaw was stolen from his garage.

Larceny: At 2:33 p.m., Mindy Jo Artcliff reported that a package was stolen off of her front porch.

Larceny: At 7:29 p.m., Donald Mann reported that his credit card had been stolen. Two suspects have been identified.

July 15

Possession of Drugs/Drug Paraphernalia: At 11:22 a.m. after responding to a suspicious persons call, officers made contact with Shannon M. Sever. She was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Criminal Damaging: At 5 p.m., Robert L. Fryman reported that an unknown person caused damage to his vehicle while it was parked on Wagner Court.