Final fair sale held Friday evening

Matthew Webb’s grand champion dairy feeder sold for $900 Friday at the Fayette County Fair Dairy Feeder Sale. Webb is pictured with buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: Fayette County Beef Queen Macie Riley, Fayette County Fair Attendant Andrea Robinson, Fayette County Lamb & Wool Queen Tapanga Sanderson, Fayette County Dairy Princess Abby Riley, Fayette County Fair First Attendant Tori Evans, Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, mother Robin Webb, Judy Craig of the Fayette County Democrats, father Brian Webb, and sister Elizabeth Webb.

Bayley Thompson’s reserve grand champion dairy feeder sold for $500 Friday at the Fayette County Fair Dairy Feeder Sale. Thompson is pictured with buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: (first row) Debbie Havens of Havens Landscape, Karen Cassidy of First State Bank, Diane Munro of Faris Insurance, Shania Peters, (second row) Fayette County Dairy Princess Abby Riley, Fayette County Beef Queen Macie Riley, Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, Fayette County Fair First Attendant Tori Evans, Abi Mick of Kroger, (third row) Fayette County Lamb Queen Tapanga Sanderson, Fayette County Fair Attendant Andrea Robinson, Jim Gusweiler of Gusweiler, and Jared Hoop of Baxla Tractor.

Anita Pursell’s grand champion dairy steer sold for $3,750 Friday at the Fayette County Fair Dairy Steer Sale. Pursell is pictured with buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: (first row) Fayette County Fair Attendant Andrea Robinson, Fayette County Beef Queen Macie Riley, Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, Fayette County Dairy Princess Abby Riley, Fayette County Lamb Queen Tapanga Sanderson, (second row) Cody Kirkpatrick of Ag Pro, John Gruber of Gruber Farms, Doug Shannon of Merchants Bank, John Pfeifer of The Gathering Place, and (third row) Dale Mayer of Mayer Farm Equipment.

Michael Schappacher’s reserve grand champion dairy steer sold for $725 Friday at the Fayette County Fair Dairy Steer Sale. Schappacher is pictured with buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: Doug Shannon of Merchants Bank, Fayette County Lamb Queen Tapanga Sanderson, Fayette County Fair Attendant Andrea Robinson, Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, Fayette County Dairy Princess Abby Riley, Fayette County Beef Queen Macie Riley, and Dale Mayer of Mayer Farm Equipment.

Macie Riley’s grand champion beef feeder sold for $7,000 Friday at the Fayette County Fair Beef Feeder Sale. Riley is pictured with buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: (first row) sister McKenzie Riley, Sara Preston, (second row) Fayette County Lamb & Wool Queen Tapanga Sanderson, Fayette County Fair Attendant Andrea Robinson, Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, Fayette County Fair First Attendant Tori Evans, Jason Humphries of Coughlin Chillicothe, Fred Wollscheid of Ranchers, (third row) Gus Bonham of Full Throttle, Shane McMahon of McMahon Insurance, and Charles Morgan of Morgan Farms.

Madison Riley’s reserve grand champion sold for $5,500 Friday at the Fayette County Fair Beef Feeder Sale. Riley is pictured with buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: (first row) Fayette County Fair First Attendant Tori Evans, Fayette County Lamb & Wool Queen Tapanga Sanderson, Fayette County Fair Attendant Andrea Robinson, Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, sister McKenzie Riley, Quinton Waits, Sara Preston, sister Macie Riley, (second row) Shawn McMahon of McMahon Insurance, Gus Bonham of Full Throttle, Charlie Morgan of Morgan Farms, and Fred Wollscheid of Ranchers.

Weston Melvin’s grand champion market lamb sold for $950 Friday at the Fayette County Fair Lamb Sale. Melvin is pictured with buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: Fayette County Fair First Attendant Tori Evans, Fayette County Beef Queen Macie Riley, Fayette County Lamb Queen Tapanga Sanderson, Fayette County Fair Attendant Andrea Robinson, Fayette County Fair Queen and buyer Abbi Pettit, Fayette County Pork Queen Meri Grace Carson, Lisa Pettit and Greg Pettit of Pettit LLC.

Victoria Waits’s reserve grand champion market lamb sold for $800 Friday at the Fayette County Fair Lamb Sale. Waits is pictured with buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: Fayette County Fair First Attendant Tori Evans, Fayette County Pork Queen Meri Grace Carson, Fayette County Beef Queen Macie Riley, Fayette County Lamb Queen Tapanga Sanderson, Fayette County Fair Attendant Andrea Robinson, Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, Jim Gusweiler of Gusweiler, Diane Munro of Faris Insurance, Edison, Maxx, and Don and Tabby Melvin of Melvin Club Lambs.

Victoria Waits’s reserve grand champion beef steer sold for $3,000 Friday at the Fayette County Fair Beef Steer Sale. Waits is pictured with buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: brother Quinton Waits, Fayette County Beef Queen Macie Riley, Fayette County Lamb Queen Tapanga Sanderson, Fayette County Fair Attendant Andrea Robinson, Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, Fayette County Fair First Attendant Tori Evans, Fred Wollscheid of Ranchers, Shane McMahon of McMahon Insurance, Angie Preston of Fifth Third Bank, Jim Gusweiler of Gusweiler Auto, and State Senator Bob Peterson.