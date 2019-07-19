Caitlin Cottrill’s grand champion beef steer sold for $7,250 Friday at the Fayette County Fair Beef Steer Sale. Cottrill is pictured with buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: (first row) Casey Cottrill, Cade Cottrill, Abi Mick of Kroger, Fayette County Beef Queen Macie Riley, Fayette County Pork Queen Meri Grace Carson, Fayette County Lamb Queen Tapanga Sanderson, Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, Fayette County Fair First Attendant Tori Evans, Fayette County Fair Attendant Andrea Robinson, (second row) Sidney Payton of CT Electric, (third row) Nathan Whitney of Whitney Grain, Doug Miller of Miller Farms, Lisa Duff of Duff Farms, and Cody Kirkpatrick of Ag Pro.

