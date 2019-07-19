Talent show performers sing for the crowd

Luke Everhart won first place in the talent show for the senior class while Justin Everhart won first for the junior class. Luke is 16, likes to bowl and attends Miami Trace High School. Justin is 12, plays the trombone and attends Miami Trace Middle School. (L-R) First attendant Tori Evans watched the show, Luke sang “He Stopped Loving Her Today” by George Jones and dedicated it to his grandfather, Justin sang “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver, attendant Andrea Robinson and Fair Queen Abbi Pettit also watched the show.

First attendant Tori Evans, attendant Andrea Robinson and Fair Queen Abbi Pettit arrived just in time to catch the talent show. They smiled, applauded and clapped throughout for the performers and even assisted with saying jokes for the crowd.

Nehemiah Lehr sang “Renegade” by Styx. During his performance he let lose with an “air guitar” as the audience clapped and cheered. Nehemiah is 13 and is a member of the Perry Peppy Farmers 4-H club. He is a percussionist and will be in eighth grade at Miami Trace.

Fayette County Fair Awards Coordinator Tami Johnson (R) was the announcer for the talent show and also created the two trophies for the winners. She started each performer’s act with a question-and-answer session to help ease their nerves. Mackenna Leasure (L) sang “House of Gold” by Twenty One Pilots. Mackenna is 12, home-schooled and a member of the Perry Peppy Farmers 4-H club. She works with alpacas, rabbits and chickens. She plays softball and likes to draw, spend time with friends and be involved with her church.

Stephen Lehr sang “Monkey Wrench” by Foo Fighters. Lehr is 14 and is a Miami Trace freshman football player and wrestler. He is involved with dramatic arts, choir and plays the French Horn.

The 2019 Fayette County Junior Fair Talent Show had five performers who each sang a song of their choice for the crowd on Tuesday. Fair royalty was present during the show. Pictured (back row, left-to-right) are first attendant Tori Evans, attendant Andrea Robinson, Mackenna Leasure and Fair Queen Abbi Pettit: (front row, left-to-right) Luke Everhart, Justin Everhart, Stephen Lehr and Nehemiah Lehr.