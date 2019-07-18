Goat, hog sale held Thursday

Kelsey Pettit’s grand champion dairy goat sold for $1,000 Thursday evening at the Fayette County Fair Dairy Goat Sale. Pettit is pictured with the buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: Fayette County Fair Attendant Andrea Robinson, Fayette County Fair First Attendant Tori Evans, Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, Doug Shannon of Merchants Bank, Greg Pettit of Pettit Enterprise, Lisa Pettit of Pettit Enterprise, and Mara Simonson, a friend.

Hayden Walters’s reserve champion dairy goat sold for $400 Thursday evening at the Fayette County Fair Dairy Goat Sale. Walters is pictured with the buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, Fayette County Fair Attendant Andrea Robinson, Fayette County Fair First Attendant Tori Evans, Greg Pettit of Pettit Enterprise, and Lisa Pettit of Pettit Enterprise.

Zander Ivey’s grand champion market hog sold for $4,300 Thursday evening at the Fayette County Fair Market Hog Sale. Ivey is pictured with the buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: (first row) Keaton McCoy, Maya McCoy, (second row) Nicole Reiterman of Reiterman Feed, Fayette County Pork Princess Emily Reeves, Fayette County Pork Princess Alison Reeves, Debby Harris, Ceairra Puckett of Family Farm & Home, Rusty Coe of Coe Farms, (third row) Dale Mayer of Mayer Farms, Doug Coe of Gustin Seed, Fayette County Fair Attendant Andrea Robinson, Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, Fayette County Fair First Attendant Tori Evans, Fayette County Pork Queen Meri Grace Carson, Tyler Cummings of Cummings Farms, and Doug Shannon of Merchants Bank.

Kasi Payton’s reserve champion market hog sold for $2,600 Thursday evening at the Fayette County Fair Market Hog Sale. Payton is pictured with the buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: (first row) Amy Mick of Kroger, Abi Mick of Kroger, Fayette County Treasurer Susan Dunn, Fayette County Pork Princess Emily Reeves, Fayette County Pork Princess Alison Reeves, Dane Wilt, Fayette County Auditor Brenda Mossbarger, Diane Faris Munro of Faris Insurance, Fayette County Commissioner Jim Garland, (second row) Josh Powers of Whits, Curt Carey of Beford Ford, Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, Fayette County Fair Attendant Andrea Robinson, Fayette County Fair First Attendant Tori Evans, Fayette County Pork Queen Meri Grace Carson, Karen Cassidy of First State Bank, Eric Pitstick of The Ranch of Opportunity, Terry Summers of Summers Funeral Home, (third row) Shane McMahon of McMahon Insurance, Buck Minyo of LCNB, Fayette County Commissioner Dan Dean, Brooks Pursley of Gusweiler Toyota, Duane Litteral of Sugarcreek Packing, and Jared Hoop of Baxla Tractor.

Alli Knecht’s reserve champion boer goat sold for $2,000 Thursday evening at the Fayette County Fair Boer Goat Sale. Knecht is pictured with the buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: (first row) Aiden Knecht, (second row) Fayette County Fair Attendant Andrea Robinson, Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, Fayette County Fair First Attendant Tori Evans, Fayette County Pork Queen Meri Grace Carson, Goat Ambassador Libby Aleshire, Fayette County Commissioner Jim Garland, (third row) Josh Powers of Whits Frozen Custard, Matt McFadden of Farm Credit Service, Fayette County Commissioner Dan Dean, Cody Kirkpatrick of Ag-Pro, Andrew Amore of Amore Pizzeria.