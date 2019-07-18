Corbin Melvin’s grand champion boer goat sold for $2,250 Thursday evening at the Fayette County Fair Boer Goat Sale. Corbin is pictured with buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: Fayette County Pork Queen Meri Grace Carson, Fayette County Fair Attendant Andrea Robinson, Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, Fayette County Fair First Attendant Tori Evans, Goat Ambassador Libby Aleshire, Phil Grover of Buckeye Illini, Diane Faris Munro of Faris Insurance, Jim McDonald of McDonald & Son Feed, Washington Municipal Court Judge Victor Pontious, Fayette County Meat Goat Ambassador Carole Pontious, and Doug Coe of Pioneer Gustin Seed. Look for more sale photos on Page 15.

Corbin Melvin’s grand champion boer goat sold for $2,250 Thursday evening at the Fayette County Fair Boer Goat Sale. Corbin is pictured with buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: Fayette County Pork Queen Meri Grace Carson, Fayette County Fair Attendant Andrea Robinson, Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, Fayette County Fair First Attendant Tori Evans, Goat Ambassador Libby Aleshire, Phil Grover of Buckeye Illini, Diane Faris Munro of Faris Insurance, Jim McDonald of McDonald & Son Feed, Washington Municipal Court Judge Victor Pontious, Fayette County Meat Goat Ambassador Carole Pontious, and Doug Coe of Pioneer Gustin Seed. Look for more sale photos on Page 15. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_IMG_2422-2.jpg Corbin Melvin’s grand champion boer goat sold for $2,250 Thursday evening at the Fayette County Fair Boer Goat Sale. Corbin is pictured with buyers and fair royalty, from left to right: Fayette County Pork Queen Meri Grace Carson, Fayette County Fair Attendant Andrea Robinson, Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, Fayette County Fair First Attendant Tori Evans, Goat Ambassador Libby Aleshire, Phil Grover of Buckeye Illini, Diane Faris Munro of Faris Insurance, Jim McDonald of McDonald & Son Feed, Washington Municipal Court Judge Victor Pontious, Fayette County Meat Goat Ambassador Carole Pontious, and Doug Coe of Pioneer Gustin Seed. Look for more sale photos on Page 15.