Melvin takes top lamb prize

The Fayette County Junior Fair Market Lamb Show and Showmanship, along with the Lamb Breeding Show and Showmanship at the sales arena on Thursday, kept many 4-H members busy.

During the Market Lamb Show, Weston Melvin was named the Market Lamb Grand Champion. He also took fifth place for overall champion.

The Overall Market Lamb Reserve was won by Victoria Waits.

Jacob Hoppes took third and fourth place Overall Market Lamb.

Specific champions of their class in the Market Lamb Show included Jacob Hoppes in the Hampshire class and Crossbred class, Ellie Robinette in the Shropshire class and Brockle class, Weston Melvin in the Suffolk class, Emily Taylor in the Dorset class and Heavyweight class, Abi Mick in the “All Other Breeds” class and Victoria Waits in the Natural Color class.

Specific reserve champions of their class in the Market Lamb Show included Corbin Melvin in the Hampshire class, Mackenzie Cory in the Shropshire class and Brockle class, as well as the “All Other Breeds” class, Mackenzie Sanderson in the Suffolk class, Megan Sever in the Dorset class, Wyatt Mayer in the Heavyweight class and Weston Melvin in both the Natural Color class and the Crossbred class.

The first place position in the live performance market class went to Megan Brandt.

Victoria Waits won the Overall Market Lamb Showman. As the Market Showmanship had four classes, she competed against three others: Briana Robinette took first in the beginner class, Eric Taylor took first in the junior class, Emily Taylor took first in the intermediate class. Victoria had taken first in the senior class. The second place winner for the Overall Market Lamb Showman was Emily Turner.

In the breeding showmanship, Mackenzie Cory won first place in the junior class and Victoria Waits won first place in the senior class. Of those two, Victoria won the Overall Breeding Showman.

The Overall Showman would typically go on to compete for the Showman of Showmen on Saturday, however, Victoria has previously won and is therefore ineligible to compete this year. Emily Taylor and Mackenzie Cory competed and Emily won the right to compete in the Showman of Showmen contest.

Victoria Waits will be a senior this upcoming school year at Miami Trace High School. She has been in 4-H for nine years and this is her third year showing lambs.

Victoria had knee surgery approximately three months ago, so one of her biggest challenges was overcoming the fear of hurting her knee again while doing what was needed for her lambs.

“The best part is showing with all the other kids, having fun and just enjoying the time here. We’re just here to have fun—it’s not about who wins or who loses. It’s all about having fun and making experiences and memories that will last forever,” Victoria said.

For the breeding show, overall champion for the Ram Lamb was won by Megan Brandt.

Megan will be a seventh grader this upcoming school year at Miami Trace. She started off showing animals by doing open shows, then joined 4-H, which she has been a part of for approximately eight years.

According to Megan, she and her family breed and raise their own lambs.

When asked what was most exciting for her, Megan said, “Trying to get to know the lambs—taming them and everything. Then sometimes when they get good you like being around them.”

The most challenging is “getting them tamed and trying to make them stay still.”

Reserve champion of the breeding show was Austin Etzler. Austin has been showing lambs since third grade and has been in 4-H for approximately six years. This was his first year showing the lamb with which he won reserve.

He attends Miami Trace and will be entering 10th grade this coming school year.

When asked how he feels about being the reserve champion, Austin said, “It feels pretty good after putting all the hard work in.”

Austin’s parents are Jamie and Jeremy Etzler. “They come to my shows, they help me get the animals ready, they help me work with them at home and just get through the year,” explained Austin.

Both overall champion and reserve champion for the Ewe Lamb went to Abbi Pettit.

Abbi Pettit is the 2019 Fayette County Junior Fair Queen. She recently graduated from Miami Trace High School. This is her 10th and final year in 4-H.

According to Abbi, her lambs were bred by herself and her family, and were born in February of 2018.

“I’ve competed at the county and state fair. I also went to Maryland to go to the Maryland Sheep and Wool Festival. They’ve been in about six or eight shows roughly. I also do Ladies Lead so I used them for that.”

Abbi also rents them out to other kids and continues to breed them until they can no longer be used for that purpose.

She plans to attend Miami University with the goal of going into Early Childhood Education to become a kindergarten teacher.

“All the kids have been doing great, it’s been such a good time,” Abbi said.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

Victoria Waits (L) and Emily Taylor (R) were two of the finalists in the Market Lamb Showmanship contest which was being judged by Dale Davis (Middle). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_Victoria-and-emily-showing-lambs-in-market-lamb-showmanship.jpg Victoria Waits (L) and Emily Taylor (R) were two of the finalists in the Market Lamb Showmanship contest which was being judged by Dale Davis (Middle). Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos Fair Queen Abbi Pettit (R) presented a trophy to Austin Etzler, who won reserve champion of the Lamb Breeding Show. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_Lamb-austin-receiving-award.jpg Fair Queen Abbi Pettit (R) presented a trophy to Austin Etzler, who won reserve champion of the Lamb Breeding Show. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos Overall champion for the Ram in the breeding show was Megan Brandt. Megan also won first place position in the live performance market class https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_Lamb-Megan-with-awards.jpg Overall champion for the Ram in the breeding show was Megan Brandt. Megan also won first place position in the live performance market class Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos Abbi Pettit, the 2019 Fayette County Fair Queen, won both overall champion and reserve champion for the Ewe Lamb. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_Lamb-Pettit-with-Breeding-Ewe-award.jpg Abbi Pettit, the 2019 Fayette County Fair Queen, won both overall champion and reserve champion for the Ewe Lamb. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos During the Fayette County Junior Fair Market Lamb Show Weston Melvin (L) was the Overall Market Lamb Champion. He also took fifth place for overall champion. Fair Attendant Andrea Robinson (Middle) and Fair Queen Abbi Pettit (R) congratulated Weston for his win. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_Lamb-Weston-Melvon-and-royals-overall-market-grand-champ.jpg During the Fayette County Junior Fair Market Lamb Show Weston Melvin (L) was the Overall Market Lamb Champion. He also took fifth place for overall champion. Fair Attendant Andrea Robinson (Middle) and Fair Queen Abbi Pettit (R) congratulated Weston for his win. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos Emily Taylor (L) won second place Overall Market Lamb Showman. Since first place winner Victoria Waits is ineligible to compete in this year’s Showman of Showman contest, Emily will be competing. Fair Lamb and Wool Queen Tapanga Sanderson (R) was handing out awards to the various winners during the day’s shows and showmanships. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_Lamb-Emily-Taylor-and-a-queen-with-her-award.jpg Emily Taylor (L) won second place Overall Market Lamb Showman. Since first place winner Victoria Waits is ineligible to compete in this year’s Showman of Showman contest, Emily will be competing. Fair Lamb and Wool Queen Tapanga Sanderson (R) was handing out awards to the various winners during the day’s shows and showmanships. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos Jacob Hoppes (L) excitedly called his lamb’s breeder (R) Ben Wheeler over for a photograph. Jacob took third and fourth place for the Overall Market Lamb. He spoke lovingly about his grandfather Frank Bowermaster who first got him started with breeding lambs. Before Bowermaster passed, his family bred their own lambs which Jacob’s brother won with on a few occasions. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_Lamb-third-jacob.jpg Jacob Hoppes (L) excitedly called his lamb’s breeder (R) Ben Wheeler over for a photograph. Jacob took third and fourth place for the Overall Market Lamb. He spoke lovingly about his grandfather Frank Bowermaster who first got him started with breeding lambs. Before Bowermaster passed, his family bred their own lambs which Jacob’s brother won with on a few occasions. Courtesy photos The Overall Market Lamb Reserve was won by Victoria Waits on Thursday during the Market Lamb Show. Victoria also won the Overall Lamb Breeding Showman and Overall Market Lamb Showman. Victoria has previously won the Showman of Showman and therefore is ineligible to compete this year. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_Lamb-reserve-Victoria.jpg The Overall Market Lamb Reserve was won by Victoria Waits on Thursday during the Market Lamb Show. Victoria also won the Overall Lamb Breeding Showman and Overall Market Lamb Showman. Victoria has previously won the Showman of Showman and therefore is ineligible to compete this year. Courtesy photos

Waits wins reserve champion market lamb