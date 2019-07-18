Results from 2019 Junior Fair Versatility Horse Show

Karlee Johnson won the Walk-Trot Versatility Class. She is pictured Colton Osborne (third), 2019 Fayette County Horse Queen Linzy Turley and Peyton Zimmerman (second).

Mary Gerber won the Junior Versatility Class. She is pictured with Jennessa Merriman (second), 2019 Fayette County Horse Queen Linzy Turley and Trinity George (third).

The 2019 Fayette County Junior Fair Horse Versatility Show was held on Thursday morning at the horse arena on the fairgrounds. Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Andrea Robinson won the senior versatility class. She is pictured with Anya Matthews (third), 2019 Fayette County Horse Queen Linzy Turley and Lorelei King (second).