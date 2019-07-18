Winners announced at junior fair poultry show

The Small Animal Barn at the Fayette County Junior Fair had a busy Wednesday morning and afternoon with the Fancy Chicken Show, the Chicken Showmanship, the Turkey Showmanship, the Duck Showmanship, the Duck Show, the Breeding Turkey contest, the Geese Show and the Geese Showmanship.

The judge was running a couple hours behind schedule so former poultry exhibitor Jaycee Perry stepped in to help with the first half of the chicken showmanship until the original judge, David Adkins, was able to arrive.

According to the announcers, Adkins has many years of experience in breeding and exhibiting various breeds of poultry. He is an American Poultry Association General Licensed Judge and Master Exhibitor, past president of the American Bantam Association and a former secretary and treasurer of the Plymouth Rock Fanciers Club and of the Scioto County Fair, among other honors.

The Fancy Chicken Show included one class each for bantam rooster, standard rooster, bantam hen, standard hen, pen of 2 (pullets) and home crossbreed.

For the bantam rooster class, Drew Black came in first while Libby Aleshire came in second. For the standard rooster class, Madden Miller came in first while Adrienne Dollarhide came in second.

Connor Collins came in first for the Bantam Hen class while Drew Black took second. Kamika Bennett won first place for the standard hen class while Adrienne Dollarhide took second.

Robert Bennett and Ashlynn Moore were the participants in the Pen of 2 (pullets) class. Robert entered four poultry classes while Ashlynn entered two. Robert won both first and second place.

First place in the home crossbred class was Jenna Goddard while second place was won by John Schultz.

Overall for the Fancy Chicken Show, the grand champion hen went to Connor Collins and the grand champion rooster went to Drew Black. Of those two, the Champion Fancy Chicken went to Drew.

Separate from the Fancy Chicken Show was the Chicken Showmanship contest, which consisted of four classes. The Overall Chicken Showman was Drew Black. In second place was Robbie Bennett, in third place was Hannah Houck and in fourth place was Karleigh Cooper.

The Turkey Showmanship consisted of three classes. Drew Black won the Overall Turkey Showman. In second place was Jenna Goddard and in third place was Justin Everhart.

The Duck Showmanship consisted of two classes. First place for the senior class went to Drew Black while first place in the intermediate class went to Jonah Goddard. Drew won the Overall Duck Showman which put Jonah in second place.

Drew Black will be in 10th grade this upcoming school year at Miami Trace High School.

This year was Drew’s first time winning the Overall Chicken Showman. He said, “I’m very excited. It’s something I’ve worked toward for a long time and it means a lot to me.”

Drew has been in 4-H for approximately eight years. In the past he has showed chickens, turkeys, ducks and rabbits. Turkeys are his favorite but he said chickens come in as a close second. Drew also shows at state fair and other fairs for breeding chickens.

Drew is in FFA at Miami Trace, is in Fayette Farm Life 4-H club and plays soccer, which he often practices for.

His parents, Michael and Tasha Black, “have always helped me a lot and supported me. They’ve always helped me figure out new things to try and new things to do to tell the judge for showmanship. They’ve always went with me to different shows and found people that could help me a little more.”

The most challenging part of the competition in Drew’s opinion is having to study and know information on various birds the judge may ask you questions about.

When asked about his favorite part of the competition, Drew said, “For animals it takes a lot of hard work, so it’s all about how much work you put into it—about being able to meet up with friends to learn new things and to try to better yourself and your birds.”

Drew Black also won the Reserve Champion for the Duck Show.

The Duck Show Grand Champion was Charlotte Jacobs.

Charlotte has been in 4-H for eight years. She previously showed cattle and this was her first year showing a duck. Switching from a larger animal to a bird and getting used to it was the most challenging part of the competition in her opinion.

Her parents are Sarah Miller and Jon Jacobs.

Charlotte explained, “My dad and I built our duck pen ourselves. It was crazy but it was fun. My mom just helped me through it all because it’s hard sometimes trying new things, and she was always there for me. I’m really thankful for that.”

When asked if she was excited to win Charlotte smiled wide and said, “Yes. I did not expect that to happen.”

For the Breeding Turkey contest, the champion was Luke Everhart and the reserve champion was Justin Everhart. The two brothers have been seen together throughout various contests and after receiving their awards for the Breeding Turkey contest, Justin stuck his hand out for a high-five from his elder brother.

The Geese Show and Showmanship had one entry this year. Deanna Page took both Overall Showman and Grand Champion uncontested. Deanna has showed chickens before, but this was her first year showing a goose.

“I knew coming in there usually isn’t a lot of geese so I knew I could probably place high. But you never know what’s going to happen,” Deanna said. “The goose is a lot of fun. I encourage more people to come out and do it. There’s a lot of fun and there are different breeds to look at.”

Deanna has been in 4-H for approximately eight years. She is a member of the Top Performers 4-H club. She said she loves that 4-H is more than just taking animals.

Among the classes and special projects she has done through 4-H, one of the activities Deanna mentioned was cake decorating. She said, “You don’t always have to take an animal in 4-H, and it’s fun to do different things and there’s a lot of cool stuff to come out and do.”

David and Dawn Page are her parents. She said, “They support me. My mom works a lot of hours as a nurse and then we’re always out there in the barns working and getting ready for the fair. It’s a lot of fun getting them to come out and help me.”

Dawn’s grandparents Ron and Kathie Oesterle were with her, and she explained they support and help her as well.

One of Drew Black’s final comments during his interview was, ““I’ve learned a lot from everybody that has helped me. For all the younger people—I hope you can find somebody that will help you too. Make sure you keep doing your research and finding different information.”

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

Judge David Adkins speaks with one of the contestants. Adkins is an American Poultry Association General Licensed Judge and Master Exhibitor. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_poultry-2019-11-.jpg Judge David Adkins speaks with one of the contestants. Adkins is an American Poultry Association General Licensed Judge and Master Exhibitor. The 2019 Fayette County Junior Fair Duck Show Grand Champion was Charlotte Jacobs. When asked if she was excited to win Charlotte smiled wide and said, “Yes. I did not expect that to happen.” https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_poultry-2019-10-.jpg The 2019 Fayette County Junior Fair Duck Show Grand Champion was Charlotte Jacobs. When asked if she was excited to win Charlotte smiled wide and said, “Yes. I did not expect that to happen.” During The Small Animal Barn activities on Wednesday, Luke Everhart (R) won Champion Breeding Turkey and Justin Everhart (L) won Reserve Champion Breeding Turkey. Fair Small Animal Queen Emma See (Middle) presented them with their trophies. These two Everhart brothers have been seen together throughout various contests and after receiving their awards for the Breeding Turkey contest, Justin stuck his hand out for a high-five from his elder brother. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_poultry-2019-9-.jpg During The Small Animal Barn activities on Wednesday, Luke Everhart (R) won Champion Breeding Turkey and Justin Everhart (L) won Reserve Champion Breeding Turkey. Fair Small Animal Queen Emma See (Middle) presented them with their trophies. These two Everhart brothers have been seen together throughout various contests and after receiving their awards for the Breeding Turkey contest, Justin stuck his hand out for a high-five from his elder brother. There were several contests for Poultry Shows and Showmanships at The Small Animal Barn at the Fayette County Junior Fair on Wednesday, which included the Chicken Showmanship, the Turkey Showmanship, the Breeding Show, the Fancy Chicken Show, the Duck Show, the Duck Showmanship, the Geese Show and the Geese Showmanship. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_poultry-2019-8-.jpg There were several contests for Poultry Shows and Showmanships at The Small Animal Barn at the Fayette County Junior Fair on Wednesday, which included the Chicken Showmanship, the Turkey Showmanship, the Breeding Show, the Fancy Chicken Show, the Duck Show, the Duck Showmanship, the Geese Show and the Geese Showmanship. Drew Black (front) won the Overall Duck Showman in the Duck Showmanship contest and Jonah Goddard (L) was second. Presenting their awards (L-R) were Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, attendant Andrea Robinson and Fair Small Animal Queen Emma See. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_poultry-2019-7-.jpg Drew Black (front) won the Overall Duck Showman in the Duck Showmanship contest and Jonah Goddard (L) was second. Presenting their awards (L-R) were Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, attendant Andrea Robinson and Fair Small Animal Queen Emma See. The Geese Show and Showmanship had one entry this year. Deanna Page took both Overall Showman and Grand Champion uncontested. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_poultry-2019-6-.jpg The Geese Show and Showmanship had one entry this year. Deanna Page took both Overall Showman and Grand Champion uncontested. The Small Animal Barn at the Fayette County Junior Fair had a busy Wednesday which included The Turkey Showmanship contest. Drew Black (front) was the Overall Turkey Showman. (L-R back row) Jenna Goddard took second place, Fair Queen Abbi Pettit was in attendance, attendant Andrea Robinson was in attendance, Fair Small Animal Queen Emma See was in attendance and Justin Everhart took third place. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_poultry-2019-5-.jpg The Small Animal Barn at the Fayette County Junior Fair had a busy Wednesday which included The Turkey Showmanship contest. Drew Black (front) was the Overall Turkey Showman. (L-R back row) Jenna Goddard took second place, Fair Queen Abbi Pettit was in attendance, attendant Andrea Robinson was in attendance, Fair Small Animal Queen Emma See was in attendance and Justin Everhart took third place. The Small Animal Barn at the Fayette County Junior Fair had a busy Wednesday morning and afternoon that included The Chicken Showmanship contest. (L-R) Karleigh Cooper came in fourth, Robbie Bennett came in second, Fair Queen Abbi Pettit was in attendance, attendant Andrea Robinson was in attendance, Fair Small Animal Queen Emma See was in attendance and Hannah Houck came in third. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_poultry-2019-1-.jpg The Small Animal Barn at the Fayette County Junior Fair had a busy Wednesday morning and afternoon that included The Chicken Showmanship contest. (L-R) Karleigh Cooper came in fourth, Robbie Bennett came in second, Fair Queen Abbi Pettit was in attendance, attendant Andrea Robinson was in attendance, Fair Small Animal Queen Emma See was in attendance and Hannah Houck came in third. The Overall Turkey Showman Drew Black (L) shows his turkey to Judge David Adkins. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_poultry-2019-3-.jpg The Overall Turkey Showman Drew Black (L) shows his turkey to Judge David Adkins.