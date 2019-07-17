Small animals, big sales

Meghan Cory’s grand champion meat pen of two rabbits sold for $1,000 Wednesday night at the Fayette County Fair Rabbit Sale. Pictured with Cory from left to right are the buyer and fair royalty: Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, Fayette County Fair First Attendant Tori Evans, Fayette County Fair Attendant Andrea Robinson and Roger Thompson, of Thompson Residential Engineering.

Sydney Carter’s reserve champion meat pen of two rabbits sold for $1,000 Wednesday night at the Fayette County Fair Rabbit Sale. Pictured with Carter from left to right are the buyer and fair royalty: Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, Fayette County Attendant Andrea Robinson, Fayette County Fair First Attendant Tori Evans and Richard Anthony of KAD Rabbiting.

Addy Little’s grand champion meat pen of three chickens sold for $5,000 Wednesday night at the Fayette County Fair Chicken Sale. Pictured with Little from left to right are the buyer and fair royalty: Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, Fayette County Fair First Attendant Tori Evans, Fayette County Fair Attendant Andrea Robinson and Jason Little.

Lauren Farrens’s reserve champion meat pen of three chickens sold for $1,700 Wednesday night at the Fayette County Fair Chicken Sale. Pictured with Farrens from left to right are the buyer and fair royalty: Fayette County Fair First Attendant Tori Evans, Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, Fayette County Fair Attendant Andrea Robinson and Danny Coe of the Eagles Lodge.

Drew Black’s grand champion market turkey sold for $1,700 Wednesday night at the Fayette County Fair Turkey Sale. Pictured with Black from left to right are the buyers and fair royalty: first row, Hunter Roush of Shower Convention, Fayette County Fair First Attendant Tori Evans, Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, Fayette County Fair Attendant Andrea Robinson, Karen Cassidy of First State Bank, Diane Faris Munro of Faris Insurance, (second row) Lena Steele of Shower Convention, Khenadi Grubb of Shower Convention, Diane Amore of Amore Pizza, (third row) Kahlin Orso of Shower Convention, Cole Enochs of Shower Convention, Andrew Amore, Rick Fagan of Gusweiler, Fayette County Commissioner Dan Dean, Duane Litteral of Sugar Creek Packing, and Jeff Litteral of Sugar Creek Packing.

Luke Bennett’s reserve grand champion market turkey sold for $1,200 Wednesday night at the Fayette County Fair Turkey Sale. Pictured with Bennett from left to right are the buyers and fair royalty: (first row) Fayette County Fair First Attendant Tori Evans, Fayette County Fair Queen Abbi Pettit, Fayette County Fair First Attendant Andrea Robinson, (second row) Craig Campbell of C&C Barber, and Dale Hidy of Hidy Rabbitry.